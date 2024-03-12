Oscars 2024: Your catch-up with all the action from Hollywood's biggest night | Oscars 2024





Just want to know who won? Here's our list of winners and all nominees, or you can relive every minute of the ceremony on our live blog. The winners Oppenheimer wins Best Picture Oscar while Emma Stone scores surprise win

Christopher Nolan wins his first ever Oscar for directing Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy wins best actor for J Robert Oppenheimer

Emma Stone wins Best Actress for Poor Things

DaVine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Holdovers

Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki's latest film, wins the Oscar for best animated feature film

Anatomy of a Fall wins Best Original Screenplay

Ukrainian war film 20 Days in Mariupol wins best documentary feature

Billie Eilish wins best song Oscar for Barbie's What Was I Made For And we look at those remembered in the in memoriam segment Acting winners from left to right are Robert Downey Jr, DaVine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy. Photography: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Viral moments, quotes and Kens John Cena in fine form, Emma Stones rolling her eyes and Paul Giamattis ripping viral moments; our best quotes of the evening; and the joy of Ryan Gosling performing Barbie's hit song Im Just Ken with 65 Kens. British mothers and wardrobe malfunctions: the real winners and losers Our own pick of the night's highs and lows: Al Pacino, British mothers and a codpiece envelope, plus Peter Bradshaw's verdict on the night. Dresses, punches and fake dog paws In pictures the best of red carpet fashion; and, inside the theater, Messi the dog, mini-monsters and a naked John Cena: our highlights of the ceremony. Trump-baiting and kudos to Gerwig: How did the host fare this year? Is your prison sentence not over? : Jimmy Kimmel wins Oscar cheers with Trump jibe; Kimmel's opening monologue also went well: Kimmel kisses Gerwig and praises Messi the dog in his Oscars monologue Anti-war sentiment was present outside and inside the ceremony Pro-Palestinian protesters delayed the arrival of some stars as the Oscars started late; many participants chose to wear red Gaza ceasefire pins as a sign of solidarity; Ukrainian Best Documentary winner Mstyslav Chernov told the audience: “I am honored but I will probably be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I had never made this film; and director Jonathan Glazer's speech went viral: We are here as Jewish men who refute the misappropriation of the Holocaust. Director calls for end to attacks in Gaza during Oscars.

