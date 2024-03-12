Spider-Verse actor says film was 'stolen' at 2024 Oscars





Shameik Moore, the main voice actor of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Versecalled himself a “sore loser” after the film failed to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

On Sunday at the 2024 Oscars, the animated sequel was nominated alongside Elemental, Nimona, robot dreams and the winnerThe Boy and the Heron.

On X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Moore, 28, wrote “stolen”, apparently referring to his film which did not claim the award. (In 2019, the first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewon the category at the Oscars.)

In a follow-up post, the actor, who plays Miles Morales in the film, wrote: “Respect to the winners. It's true, I'm definitely a sore loser, but we didn't lose, Spiderverse had a impact on MANY lives, we may not have been affected.” recognized tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND… yes, get ready.





“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

Photos of Colombia



One of the film's screenwriters, Christopher Miller, reacted to the result on Instagram: in writing“So proud of our team. You've created a new cinematic language whose impact will be felt culturally and within the industry for years to come. And if you're going to lose, you might as well lose to the GOAT.”

This “greatest of all time” reference is to Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese director behind The boy and the heron and other beloved Studio Ghibli films, like those from 2001 Taken away as if by magic, which also won Best Animated Film.

Miyazaki, who received an honorary Oscar in 2014, was not present to accept the victory in person on Sunday.

“The Boy and the Heron”.

Studio Ghibli



When an X user tagged Moore with Miller's statement and told the actor “this is how you react to loss,” Moore wrote back in response: “You're right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports. Very professional and I can't wait to see what happens. I'm young and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congratulations to the winners.”

Through the Spider-Verse was a box office success and also starred Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae and more. The ending sets up another sequel, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.



