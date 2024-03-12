News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood has opened applications for the 2024 Youth Scholarship Program. The program awards $2,000 to graduating high school seniors who reside in West Hollywood and are pursuing post-secondary education at a college, university or an accredited trade or vocational school. Students must have completed 150 verified hours of community service to be considered. The application period for the youth scholarship program is open until Friday, May 10, 2024. The scholarship money can be used for any expenses incurred in pursuing post-secondary education at a college, university or school trades or accredited professional training. To benefit from a youth scholarship, students must meet the following conditions: The high school applicant is a high school student ready to graduate or someone receiving a GED. Postsecondary Education Applicant plans to attend college, university, or trade/vocational school and has proof of acceptance to a postsecondary institution. The community service applicant has completed and provided verification of 150 hours of community service. More information, application instructions and the application link are available by visiting www.weho.org/youthscholarship. The Youth Scholarship Program is hosted by the City of West Hollywood, but scholarship funds come entirely from individual and community donations. The City has awarded more than 40 scholarships to young people since the program launched in 2007. To support the program, the City encourages donations from community members, organizations and businesses in the region. Community members wishing to donate to the youth scholarship program can do so at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/youthsco. The City of West Hollywood Youth Scholarship Program is one of the first municipal government-sponsored programs of its kind in the country. The Youth Scholarship Program recognizes the importance of education to our community and encourages and supports local students interested in continuing their education beyond high school. For more information, please contact the City of West Hollywood Social Services Division at [email protected] or by calling (323) 848-6510. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email and visit the meeting calendar and city ​​events on www. weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public counters or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by telephone at (323) 848-6400 and via the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo to (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media interested in additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

