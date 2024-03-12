Malachy McCourt dies: Ryans Hope actor was 92 | Features

Malachy McCourtbest known for his recurring role as the bartender, Kevin, on the soap opera Ryan's hope from 1975 to 1989, died at the age of 92.
He died in a Manhattan hospital, his wife Diana McCourt told the New York Times. He previously revealed in March 2023 that he was battling heart disease, several types of cancer, and muscle degeneration, although the cause of death has not yet been given.
He was born Malachy Gerard McCourt on September 20, 1931 in Brooklyn, and his family returned to Ireland when he was three. He returned to New York at the age of 20. His first on-screen role was in 1959, in a guest spot on the television series.DuPont show of the month. He followed this up with guest roles inSurf side 6,The FBIAndThe Dain Curse. Although he is best known for his work onRyan's hopehe appeared in many other soap operas, includingSearch tomorrow, Another world,Guiding light,A life to liveAndAll my children. His other television credits include episodes ofTales from the dark side,The Chronicles of Young Indiana Jones,OZ,Life on Marsand his last inStrange mom outside in 2016.
On the cinema side, he appeared inBrinks' work,Manny's Orphans,January man,It's the right one,Gods and generals,Just kill, and many others. His last on-screen role dates back to 2019throw it away.
Malachy McCourt opened Malachys Irish Pub in Manhattan in the 1950s, considered one of the city's first singles bars. He also released a spoken word album,And the children ring the passing of the daywas a radio host, performed on stage and ran for governor of New York in 2006 as a Green Party candidate (Democrat Eliot Spitzer won).
Malachy McCourt is survived by his wife Debra; his daughter Siobhan; sonsMalachy Jr., Conor and Cormac; daughter-in-law Nina Galin; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Sources
2/ https://www.jacksonprogress-argus.com/features/malachy-mccourt-dies-ryan-s-hope-actor-was-92/article_8ac6b846-4f4a-5b99-bbbc-1fae253634aa.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
