'Dune 2' Solves One of Hollywood's Most Annoying Problems

For most of the 2010s, it seemed, for a while, that the days of new movie stars taking over the industry and becoming their own box office draws had been left behind. Instead, Hollywood has been overtaken by an era of superheroes and pre-existing characters whose popularity will forever eclipse that of the actors hired to play them. Those who felt driven to panic online about this trend weren't wrong to do so either, as the early years of this decade suffered from a dearth of new movie stars.

Fortunately, it seems that period is over. At least that's one of the thoughts that will cross your mind while watching director Denis Villeneuve's latest sci-fi epic, Dune: part two.

Timothe Chalamet delivers his greatest movie star performance to date in Dune: part two. Warner Bros.

The cast of Dune: part two is full of heavy hitters, but as incredible and memorable as several of its veteran actors are (namely Javier Bardem and Rebecca Ferguson), it's hard to watch the film and not be swept away by the star power of its youngsters protagonists.

For his part, Timothe Chalamet is invited to give one of the most difficult performances of his career in the role of Paul Atréides, initially haunted by the power he has but who ultimately decides to release it anyway. Chalamet dominates throughout the film, but it's his post-Water of Life performance as Paul that leaves the biggest mark. It perfectly communicates the unholy fury and terrifying conviction necessary to make you feel the full impact of Paul's downward spiral into selfish, mercenary wickedness.

In front of him, Zendaya is asked to carry a large portion of Dune: part twothe emotional weight on his shoulders. Her character, Chani, is the heart, soul, and true hero of the film, and Villeneuve visually articulates many of its most emotionally revealing moments in close-ups of her face. Zendaya is, thankfully, more than up to the task. In Dune: part twoshe's both fierce and moving, loving and skeptical, and watching her and Chalamet together create a swooning old Hollywood romance in the middle of a movie like Dune: part two is an impressive feat.

The world has long known that Zendaya is a star, but Dune: part two This feels like the first film to prove just how well she can occupy something as intimidating as an IMAX screen on her own.

Dune: part two gives each of its main players a chance to shine, no matter how small. Warner Bros.

Chalamet and Zendaya are not the only young performers to have made their mark on the film. There is also Austin Butler, totally unrecognizable thanks to the prosthetics that cover his face and head and the vocal modulations he makes so that his character, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, really resembles his baron uncle (Stellan Skarsgrd). There is no trace of the iconic Butler Elvis We see the performance in his Feyd-Rautha, and yet we find the same charisma, which is not so much attenuated here as distorted to become purely menacing. (If his performance as Feyd isn't charismatic enough to convince some skeptics of his star power, wait until you see him as Jeff Nichols. Bikers.)

Rounding out the film's young Hollywood ensemble is, of course, Florence Pugh. Relegated to a fairly modest supporting role as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Christopher Walken's Emperor Shaddam IV, Pugh doesn't have much to do in this role. Dune: part two. She is a spectator and an archivist, and it is only when Chalamet's Paul abruptly asks her hand in marriage at the end of the film that her importance becomes clear and heartbreaking. Despite all this, Pugh keeps your attention every time she appears. Some, including this author, would say that there is virtually no better test of an actor's abilities as a movie star than simply asking him to be On the screen. Pugh does this in Dune: part twoand she's just as mesmerizing to look at as she always was.

What's truly remarkable is that this proves that Pugh is an actor who can, like any great movie star, shine in a film no matter how developed or blank his character is. The same goes for his aforementioned co-stars. None of them are overwhelmed by their characters in the same way that so many superhero actors have been over the past decade. It is, in fact, the individual presences of Zendaya, Chalamet, Butler and Pugh that make their characters stand out so much.

Florence Pugh doesn't have much to do Dune: part twobut his presence alone carries considerable weight. Warner Bros.

For years, industry analysts and casual moviegoers alike have wondered what the future of Hollywood might look like and, more specifically, whether or not the era of the movie star is already over. Part of the joy of watching Dune: part two comes not only to see how well it pushes back against those concerns, but also how resoundingly it confirms that an entire wave of charismatic, watchable young stars has indeed finally arrived.

Dune: part two is now playing in the cinema.