DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE actor shows original plan for third film before Disney takeover





Before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the studio was planning a third dead Pool film, but it would have been a very Threequel different from the next Marvel Studios film Deadpool and Wolverine. We've heard a few things about Fox's ideas for the project over the years, but we never knew exactly how close the film was to going into production before the buyout. Now, Karan Soni, who will reprise the role of Dopinder in Deadpool and Wolverineand shared some intriguing new details. Rant screen spoke to Soni at SXSW about her new film, A nice Indian boyand the actor revealed that he actually revealed some plot details to writer Roshan Sethi during their first meeting. “They don't tell me anything, which is good. Honestly, going back to Roshan [Sethi], on our first date, I recapped the plot of Deadpool 3, which I wasn't supposed to do. That was the Fox version, which didn't get made because the studio was sold or something. But we just met, and I was desperate to impress him, and I just blurted it out. I told him Hugh Jackman would be in it – that was years ago. All that to say, I didn't have a storyline this time, thank goodness! They didn't even tell me the trailer was coming out. I got to watch it when it came out and I’m excited to be a small part of it.” Soni was then asked if he could share the broad strokes. “Yeah, I think it's kind of online, so I can. It was originally going to be a road trip movie where Deadpool tries to save Christmas, so we all go to the North Pole.” Ryan Reynolds has mentioned the road trip premise before, but this is the first time we've heard that Fox's Deadpool 3 is a Christmas movie. Of course, The Merc With a Mouth already appeared in the holiday-themed PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 title Once Upon a Deadpool. It certainly looks like it could have been a lot of fun – especially if Jackman's Logan was involved even back then – but with Wade and Wolvie set to make their MCU debut this year, we can't imagine too many fans being disappointed by the redesign. . Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they will be joined by newcomers from the Emma franchise. Corrin (The crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a television agent and Cassandra Nova (unconfirmed). A recent synopsis of the film reads: “After facing a few professional setbacks and going through a mid-life crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire from Deadpool and become a used car salesman. But when his friends, his family and the whole world are at stake , Deadpool decides to bring out his retirement katanas,” the synopsis continues. “He recruits a reluctant and wary Wolverine to fight not only for his survival, but, ultimately, for his legacy.” Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a screenplay by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. The film is scheduled to be released in U.S. and Canadian theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and on premium screens everywhere.

