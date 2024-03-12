Why Hollywood keeps remaking Frankenstein

It's not so much that the Frankenstein epic imagined by Mary Shelley more than 200 years ago is making a comeback. That's because he never left.

The current Oscar-nominated film Poor Things borrows heavily from the Frankenstein motif and makes a film out of it new wave feminist manifesto. Universal Pictures produced various Frankenstein films from the 1930s to the 1950s, devastating the story but filling their coffers. British horror film company Hammer picked up the torch in the 1950s and 1970s with multiple versions of the Frankenstein franchise.

The story even survived Mel Brooks' comedic assault. There are currently billboards advertising a movie called Lisa Frankenstein with the premise of a reanimated corpse as the backdrop for a romantic comedy.

The closest film to the original is actor/director Kenneth Branagh's 1990s version called Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The film was very good about its story and followed the plot closely. But ultimately I found it disappointing because it focused on the monster/violence aspect and not the more subtle attributes of the story that make it so universal.

As different from the original material as the first two Universal Pictures Frankenstein films were, Karloff's monster, especially in the sequel Bride of Frankenstein, truly captured the pathos of the creature who feels abandoned, alienated and alone at the world.

And now news comes that famed director Guillermo del Toro, known for his penchant for the macabre, is set to go into production with a new attempt at telling the story of Frankenstein. A recent article about the preparation for the film claimed that Del Toro was, for some reason, in an isolated frozen landscape, preparing to shoot.

I don't want to sound like a Frankenstein snob, but after reading the book several times, the story begins in a very cold, desolate, and disturbing place and things only get worse from there.

Like the sharks, and the monster of all metaphors, the Titanic, Frankenstein will not let go of our morbid curiosity. But it's more than just a good horror story.

Even though Mary Shelley gravitated toward a progressive/libertine social stratum that displayed traditional religious norms and practices, the core of the story that it all resonates with is the human folly of playing God as Shelley so eloquently states in the novel. This must be frightening, for any human effort to mock the prodigious effect would be supremely frightening. mechanism of the Creator of the world.

This is a warning that Victor Frankenstein ignores at his peril.

Unfortunately, in the intervening 200 years, we have thrown caution to the wind with human efforts as despicable as Dr. Frankenstein's quest. Whether it's continuing to search for the city-destroying power that exists in the smallest of atoms or working on truly Frankenstein-inspired medical research in virology labs, we cloak our attempts in tortured language such as gain of function.

And our pride continues. Mary Shelley could never have imagined sex-selective abortion, growing replacement parts via stem cells, or cloning.

But just as Shelley, despite his avant-garde lifestyle, was a product of his times, so is Del Toro. He shares Shelley's disinterest in traditional principles, but is not shackled by any cultural markers. His film The Shape of Water, a sort of Frankenstein story in itself, is a good window into his point of view. Still, I'll probably see his new version when it comes out, although I have a nagging feeling that I'll be disappointed, regardless of how faithful it is to the plot.

The story of Frankenstein and his creation has survived these many centuries, not so much because of its plot structure, but rather because of what it poses about life, creation, and the real world. nature of humanity. The novel makes this clear. God, out of pity, made man beautiful and attractive, in his image; but my form is a filthy type of yours, even more horrible by its very resemblance.

Will the next chapter of the Frankenstein movie matrix hit these same points or miss the mark? The bad news is that we have to wait for the movie to release. The good news is that this next release, good or bad, might stoke interest in this worthy book and get people to read it for themselves. It will certainly horrify them, but it might also enlighten them.