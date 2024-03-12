Hollywood actress discovers her Scottish roots

A A-list Hollywood actress has revealed how she took her family to the UK premiere of her new film after discovering her Scottish roots.

Dale Dickey has appeared in more than 130 supporting roles in films and television series, from Iron Man 3 and Hell or High Water to Breaking Bad and True Blood.

The Los Angeles-based actress revealed she can trace her ancestors to Scotland as far back as the mid-15th century – when James II was on the throne – and hopes to travel to Edinburgh to continue her research.

Dickey, 62, realized her life's ambition when she recently landed in Scotland for the UK premiere of her new film, “The G”, at the 2024 Glasgow Film Festival.

She plays the lead role of Ann Hunter in Karl R. Hearne's dark revenge thriller, “which proves that hell hath no fury like a scorned grandmother.”

The prolific actor said the film was a rare chance to play a lead role. But with the UK premiere taking place in Glasgow, it was also a perfect opportunity to discover more about his heritage and ancestors.

Dickey was born and raised near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, settled centuries ago by the Scots because of their similarity to the Highlands of their home country. And she felt an instant “kinship” when she arrived after her long flight.

She said: “I’ve dreamed of coming to Scotland for so long. My father, who recently passed away, had started doing genealogy years ago and was able to trace our family back to Glasgow in the 1450s – I have quite the picture.

“So when Karl called me and said 'we're going to the Glasgow Film Festival', I said 'What? I don't care what it costs, I'll take my ticket and leave.

“I brought my husband and my brother. We flew to Glasgow and as we arrived under the clouds I said to my brother “hey Chuck, it looks like East Tennessee, very green and cold with lots of lakes”.

“We're going to stay after the Festival, rent a car and try to find out where we came from. I can't wait to dig into our past and maybe find some old haunts.

“We definitely want to visit Edinburgh, see the sights and look at the archives to see what else we can discover.”

Dickey began her acting career in the theater, notably opposite Dustin Hoffman in The Merchant of Venice on Broadway in 1989.

But for millions of people, she is best known for some of her film roles.

In Breaking Bad, she played drug addict Stooge's 'Skank Lady' – the only female character in the entire series to commit murder – and for five years on the hit comedy series My Name is Earl, she played 'Patty the daytime whore.” .

On the big screen, she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Winter's Bone opposite Jennifer Lawrence and she appeared as Mrs. Davis opposite Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man 3.

Dickey was able to reveal a softer side when she finally had a lead role in a film of the romantic drama A Love Song in 2022, for which she received critical acclaim opposite legendary Last of the Mohicans star Wes Studi .

The soon-to-be-released “The G” is only her second leading role in a film, and another chance for fans to see her acting talent as an older woman “who refuses to accept that her life is finished.”

Her character Ann and her ailing husband are exploited by a corrupt legal guardian who places them in a care facility in order to take their home and money. When his granddaughter is threatened, The G seeks revenge.

Dickey said: “The G is downtrodden, drinks too much, smokes too much, hates her life, doesn't want to get old and things get worse when she and her husband are attacked and dragged into this scam.

“She has a past that she let go of but that comes back with a vengeance when people upset her, and she is very protective of her granddaughter, who is all she has left.

“They’re fucking with the wrong grandma, to put it bluntly.”

Dickey added: “It turns into a story of revenge against the elders, but with an older female lead, which is unusual.

“It's usually the kind of film in which you see a male lead, so it's a nice twist on the thriller to see an older woman. I don't do flying stunts or anything, but she's a badass. It's a big role.

Writer Karl R Hearne and Dale Dickey at the UK premiere of The G at the Glasgow Film Festival

Dickey said that as a young actress, some told her she was not pretty enough to play the lead role, nor eccentric enough for other Hollywood roles.

When she made her first appearance on screen, in the crime drama Cagney & Lacey, star Tyne Daly told her to adopt her unique look.

She said: “At the time I wanted to move to Los Angeles. I said to Tyne 'everyone tells me oh you're going to fail here, you don't have the right look'. Tyne said “Dale you need to embrace your looks, you have a beautiful face and you will work harder and harder as you get older I promise”.

“Well, damned if it didn’t come true. After A Love Song came out, I hadn't seen Tyne for years, but she called and said “someone's finally got it, haven't they”?

“I've built a career over the years as a co-star, guest star, recurring actor, I play a lot of supporting roles and I've had the opportunity to work with a lot of great people.

“I played a lot of badass cookies. I'm used to it. I love that. Most people who meet me want to cross the street, because of the fierce roles I've played.

“When you see me on screen, I'm usually coming out of a trailer with a shotgun and a bottle of vodka, but I'm pretty nice in person.

“I love what I do, I’ve done it my whole life and The G is a wonderful role. It was just a great experience.

She added: “My father passed away last April. He was 96 and had stopped traveling for years, but his dream was to come to Scotland.

“Over the years he would always send me clippings from Scotland and ask me 'why did they leave this beautiful country?'

“He was a simple man and didn’t want to make any noise, but at his funeral we played Loch Lomond as a farewell song. This is one of the places we plan to go during our stay in Scotland.

“I would love to come back to work, it would be a dream.”

The G will be released in theaters soon.

Dale Dickey actor in The G PHOTO Saltire News and Sport Ltd

Dale Dickey in The G PHOTO Saltire News and Sport Ltd

Still from the thriller The G, which had its UK premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.

Film poster for the thriller The G which had its UK premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival

