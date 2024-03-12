TV audiences for the 2024 Oscars reach their highest level in 4 years





The 2024 Oscars were the most watched in four years. The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted TV show on ABC averaged 19.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen's time zone-adjusted fast national ratings. This represents an increase of 4 percent from a year ago. The 96th Academy Awards recorded the largest audience for an awards show since 2020, when that year's Oscars – held a month before the United States went into lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – attracted 23.64 million viewers. Last year's ceremony attracted 18.76 million viewers. The Oscars telecast has slowly been rebuilding its audience after hitting rock bottom with the pandemic-hit 2021 awards, which drew just 10.4 million viewers for a significantly reduced telecast (which also aired in late April, and not its usual spot in March). Although the show's total viewership increased slightly, ratings among adults 18-49 declined slightly. The Oscars scored a 3.81 rating in the key ad sales demographic, which equates to about 5.03 million people in the 18-49 age bracket. That's down from a 4.03 rating (5.32 million) a year ago. Sunday's show began at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than in recent years. The earlier start (and finish) time likely played a role in the show's audience growth, as did the presence of two blockbuster Best Picture nominees in Oppenheimer And barbie. The Oscars audience peaked in the last half hour with 21.9 million viewers. The Oscars remained the most-watched awards show of the season, surpassing February's Grammy Awards by approximately 2.4 million viewers. The Grammys and Golden Globes (9.47 million viewers) saw substantial viewership growth this year, while the delayed Emmy Awards saw the opposite trend, falling to an all-time low in viewership in January. Oppenheimer – the winner of the highest-grossing Best Picture since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 20 Years Ago – led the evening with seven awards, including Best Director (Christopher Nolan) and Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), as well as a Best Picture triumph. Poor things (four Oscars) and The area of ​​interest (two) were the only other multiple winners on Sunday. After the Oscars, an episode of Abbott Elementary School The show attracted the largest same-day audience ever, with 6.9 million viewers and a 1.42 rating (1.87 million people) among adults 18-49. The latter figure is the best for an original network comedy episode since the series finale Modern family in April 2020.

