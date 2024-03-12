Surya Kiran: Director Surya Kiran dies at 48: Famous director, actor and child artist passes away in Chennai | Chennai News







Born in Chennai to a family from Thiruvananthapuram, he started out as child artist in Snehikkan Oru Pennu (1978) and as Master Suresh in around 200 Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, including My Dear Kuttichathan (Malayalam), billed as India's first 3D film. Kallukkul Eeram (1980), Kadal Meengal (1981), Mouna Geethangal (1983), Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), Mangamma Sabadham (1985) and Manithan (1987), all in Tamil, as well as Swayam Krushi (1987) and Khaidi No 786 (1987) in Telugu were among the other popular films in which he acted. a child artist.

He then headed towards the direction. After the massive success of his first venture Satyam, the 2003 Telugu film starring Sumanth and Genelia which ran for over 150 days in theatres, he did Telugu films such as Dhana 51 (2005), Brahmastram in 2006, Raju Bhai (2007) and Chapter 6, (2020) among others. He also shined as a character artist in various films and contributed as a writer to some films. He reappeared in season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu in 2020.

Renowned filmmaker Surya Kiran, known for his films 'Satyam' and 'Dhana 51', passed away in Chennai on Monday, March 11 due to jaundice. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, he started his career as a young actor in Telugu and Tamil films and later went on to direct successful films. He was briefly married to actor Kaveri. Telugu girl falls into waterfall while trekking in Australia and dies

Ujvala Vemuru, an Indian-Australian girl from the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, tragically lost her life after falling into Yanbacoochie Falls in Lamington National Park in southeast Queensland on Tuesday , in Australia. She completed her MBBS at Bond University in the Gold Coast and worked at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital. His parents moved to Australia several years ago. I don't believe films can bring social change: director Sumanth Bhat

Sumanth Bhat's independent film Mithya, exploring childhood heartbreak and abandonment, won awards. The director discusses the role of filmmakers and their social commitment. He finds working with children rewarding and recognizes their unique magic in films.

