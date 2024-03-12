Gerald Carpenter: Camerata plays Arvo Prt, Brahms and Schoenberg | Culture & Leisure

Adrian Spence describes Camerata Pacifica's March lineup as “an ultra-romantic program: two immense masterpieces, with a transcribed starlight interlude.”

That is to say, lucky ticket holders will hear Arnold Schoenberg's “Verklrte Nacht” for string sextet, from Richard Dehmel's 1896 poem of the same name, Opus 4 (1900); “Spiegel im Spiegel” by Arvo Prt (1978); and the “Piano Quintet in F minor, Opus 34 (1864) by Johannes Brahms, performed by Abigl Krlik and Jason Uyeyama, violins; Brian Chen and Meredith Crawford, violas; Ani Aznavoorian and Coleman Itzkoff, cellos; and Gilles Vonsattel, piano.

It is prickly that Schönberg's three most performed works “Verklrte Nacht”, “Pelleas und Melisande, symphonic poem after Maeterlinck, opus 5 (1902)” and ““Gurrelieder”, oratorio (1901-1911)” are among his first published compositions, and although he never gave them up (as WH Auden gave up his greatest poem, “September 1, 1939,” for reasons he never really explained), they had , in five years, completely ceased to reflect his musical ideas and ambitions.

An even more retro work, the “String Quartet in D major (1897), which sounds as if Dvok could have written it and which was declared “admirable” by Schoenberg's hero Brahms, would, I think, have been even more popular if it had not been written. It was only necessary to wait for publication in 1966, 16 years after the composer's death.

The most attractive of the three standards, the “Gurrelieder,” is also by far the most expensive to perform, requiring a huge orchestra, several choirs and eight vocal soloists.

The least attractive, “Pelléas”, a symphony inspired by the brooding drama of Maeterlinck, also the basis of the only opera by Debussy (1893-1902), and two magnificent sets of instrumental music, by Faur (1898) and Sibelius (1905 ) also. requires a large orchestra.

For chamber ensembles, there remains “Verklrte Nacht”, which also exists in a version for string orchestra, often performed by orchestras who want to take credit for interpreting Schoenberg without alienating too much of their audience.

(As an aside, I am not suggesting that the Camerata, which has happily performed to great applause contemporary works wild enough to make Schoenberg's more avant-garde pieces seem reactionary in contrast, has such bait in mind in programming this work. They don't say “Schoenberg for people who hate Schoenberg” type nonsense.)

The version for string orchestra, however, tends to spread a thick dark cloud over the exquisite structure of the piece. The wandering lovers in Dehmel's poem are enveloped in a thick fog; they can't see each other, much less the moon.

This is just to say that I often listen to the sextet, never the orchestral version. This is my feeling as a music lover.

Musicians tend to take a different, arguably more practical, point of view. When the late Anacapa String Quartet was going to perform “Verklrte Nacht” with guests, I expressed this opinion to violinist Emma Rubinstein. “Oh,” she said, “But the musicians are terribly exposed in the sextet!”

The problem is that neither “Verklrte Nacht”, “Pelleas und Melisande” nor the “'Gurrelieder” proved to be “entrance” compositions. People listen to them, generally like them (or, at least, don't hate them), and that's it. Few will say to themselves: “Hmm! It's pretty cool! I wonder what else he wrote?

Although his name is associated with everything traditional music fans dislike about modern music, Schoenberg's influence is incalculable. He was the only great composer and I consider him truly great to have founded, from scratch, a school of composition, and whose disciples became as famous as their teacher.

His greatest disciple, Alban Berg (1885-1935), has long since secured a modest place in the standard repertoire with his operas “Wozzeck” and “Lulu”, his violin concerto and his “Suite lyrique” for quartet. ropes. (Heifetz never recorded Berg's violin concerto, although Isaac Stern and Arthur Grumiaux both did, but until Zvi Zeitlin made his superb recording, Israel Baker was the only violinist to record Schoenberg's elegant concerto.)

Schoenberg's other famous student, Anton Webern (1883-1945), was adopted by the champions of contemporary music and he, not Schoenberg, became the frame of reference for most avant-garde musicians.

Schoenberg has outlived his two famous pupils, but has yet to surpass them in terms of public acceptance. Indeed, as the Camerata almost admits, its name in a program, if it is not about suppressing ticket sales, still requires some sort of justification, if potential ticket buyers do not want to start wondering what else might happen that night, somewhere else.

I admit that Schoenberg requires perseverance, but the rewards are great.

“Schönberg was small,” said Stravinsky. I am five feet three inches tall and weigh 120 pounds. These measurements were exactly the same fifty years ago, but Schoenberg was shorter than me.

He was also bald, with a crown of black hair around the edge of his white skull, like a Japanese actor's mask, Stravinsky said. He had big ears and a soft, deep voice, not as deep as mine, with a soft Viennese accent.

His eyes were bulging and explosive, and all the strength of the man was in them. I didn't know then what I know today, that in the three years before “Pierrot”, Schoenberg had written the “Five Pieces for Orchestra”, “Erwartung” and “Die Glückliche Hand”, a body of works that we today recognize as the epicenter of the development of our musical language. (By “we” I still mean a small group, because most composers still pass each other in the dark.)”

Living in Los Angeles in the 1930s, Schoenberg regularly played tennis with George Gershwin on the court at the latter's Beverly Hills estate. As he tended to do when meeting other great composers, Gershwin pestered Schoenberg to give him composition lessons.

“But that would only make you a bad Schönberg,” said the Viennese master. While you are a very good George Gershwin.

Adrian's “transcribed starlight” is an irrefutable description of Arvo Prt's “Spiegel im Spiegel”, not to mention a good percentage of Prt's entire oeuvre.

The Cameratans will present this program at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the Huntington, San Marino; Thursday, March 14, at the Colburn School in Los Angeles (The Warner Henry Family Chamber Music Series at Zipper Hall); and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at the Music Academy of Santa Barbara.

