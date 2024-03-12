Actor Thalapathy Vijay reacts to CAA notification, urges Tamil Nadu government to | Latest news India





Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Thalapathy Vijay on Monday hit out at the Center after it implemented the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Thalapathy Vijay. The Center announced the implementation of the CAA 2019, a decision that came four years after the law was passed by Parliament, and which paved the way for access to citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. With this, the Center will now start granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the three countries. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. It is not acceptable to implement a law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) in an environment where all citizens of the country live in social harmony, according to a rough translation of its statement, issued in Tamil. Thalapathy Vijay also asked the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the law is not implemented in the southern state. “Leaders should ensure that this law is not implemented in Tamil Nadu,” the statement said. This is Thalapathy Vijay's first political opinion since he launched the party. On February 2, Vijay entered politics and announced the name of his party – Tamilaga Vetri Kazham. Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking to save his sinking ship by notifying the CAA rules ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in a bid to win political terrain. In a social media post, MK Stalin said the BJP government's “divisive agenda” had weaponized the Citizenship Act, transforming it from a beacon of humanity into a tool of discrimination based on religion and race. He betrayed Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils ​​and thus sowed division, he added. Despite stiff opposition from democratic forces such as the DMK, the CAA was passed with the support of BJP stooge AIADMK, Stalin claimed. Fearing a public backlash, the BJP had so far kept the law in cold storage, he added.

