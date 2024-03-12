Could Hollywood Brown be KC's Big Splash at WR?





The Chiefs appear to be looking for wide receiver help in free agency. Could Marquise “Hollywood” Brown finally land in Kansas City after months of speculation?

With NFL free agency on the verge of reaching its full potentialLet's take a closer look at one of the premium players in a position the Chiefs will definitely look to fill: wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The Chiefs have been linked to Brown for months, perhaps most notablyat least last year's trade deadlinewhen the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals had an uncertain future and no realistic playoff hopes with Brown playing out the final year of his contract. So, is it finally time for Kansas City to come to Hollywood? Arrowhead ReportJordan Foote and I take a closer look at the fit, the cost and why it might make sense as the Chiefs revamp their pass catcher group. Jordan Foote:With Mike Evans signed and Michael Pittman Jr. and Tee Higgins on the franchise tag, the top-tier options for the Chiefs are dwindling. Kendrick Bourne's re-signing with the Patriots eliminates another option for second or third tier weapons. With things heating up soon on the signing front, the Chiefs will be under some pressure to sign a quality receiver. Ignoring money for just a second, how much sense does Hollywood Brown make in Andy Reid and Matt Nagy's offense? Joshua Brisco: We talked Brown in form in Kansas Cityfor a long time, and this may be the moment in the Hollywood-KC saga where a union still makes the most sense. Her quick vertical skills seem to be a great counter to what Rashee Rice does best in the short and intermediate sections of the court. Additionally, Brown could work underneath with Rice and Travis Kelce as other lethal intermediate threats, keeping the offense flexible and unpredictable. I think the fit is pretty clear, especially after seeing the Chiefs value Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the post-Tyreek Hill era when they wanted a very threatening field stretcher. Even though Brown will most likely end up getting a substantial deal, he's at least a free agent at this point, which is a distinct advantage over trying to trade for a player like Pittman who would also need a new deal upon arriving in KC. Foot : I'm with you on almost every element. The thing that catches my attention (and always has since Brown's name was first mentioned in Chiefs circles) is the price. On the one hand, estimates of Focus on professional football ($12 million) and Observer ($14.8 million) for an average annual value are far from crazy in this vast market. Brown will turn 27 in July, so it would make sense to sign him to a one-year or multi-year deal. He also has a 1,000-yard season on his resume. On the other hand, he has suffered a few injuries during his career and is now several years away from that career-best campaign. He can have as wide a financial range as any above-average receiver in free agency. What gives on that side? Brisco: These numbers seem low, don't they? I'd be a little surprised if he goes for a one-year deal, as I imagine he'll have multi-year deals available, and less than $15 million per year would seem like a good deal. The Chiefs signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million contract that was truly more like two years, $18 millionincluding $2 million in dead money in 2024. I would give Brown a more premium version of this deal without much hesitation, especially as the wide receiver market thins out in free agency. Related: Chiefs Free Agency: Explaining the Legal Tampering Window

