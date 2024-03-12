'Ryan's Hope' actor, brother of Frank McCourt, was 92





Malachy McCourt, the Irish-American actor, storyteller and author best known to television viewers for his long-running role as Kevin the Bartender on the ABC soap opera Ryan's hope, died today in Manhattan from heart disease and cancer. He was 92 years old. His death was announced by his wife Diana McCourt to the New York Times. Pulitzer Prize winner's brother Angèle's ashes Frank McCourt memoirist Malachy McCourt left an indelible mark on New York's Irish American community. As owner of the quintessential 1950s Irish pub, Malachy's, on Third Avenue in Manhattan – McCourt often called it the city's first singles bar, since it welcomed unaccompanied women into the establishment – ​​​​the Brooklyn native has become one of the city's great storytellers, regaling customers from longshoremen to actor Richard Harris with chatter, rugby talk and biographical anecdotes. His talent for words would serve him well throughout a wide-ranging career that included theater, writing, talk show hosting, and politics. Born Malachy Gerard McCourt in Brooklyn on September 20, 1931, McCourt and his siblings were uprooted by their parents Malachy and Angela McCourt in Limerick, Ireland. When his alcoholic father, a former IRA member, abandoned the family after two years, leaving his mother Angela to raise four of their seven surviving children in poverty, a heartbreaking story detailed in Frank McCourt's 1996 memoir. Angèle's ashes. (Frank McCourt died in 2009) Malachy McCourt, who returned to New York at age 20, would later write his own memoirs, including A swimming monk (1998), an account of his life in Limerick that picks up where Angèle's ashes stops, and in 2000, Sing my song, which chronicles his later (sober) life as a husband and father. Other writings include a history of the Irish ballad “Danny Boy”. Earl Hindman, Malachy McCourt and Helen Gallagher during the 1983 St. Patrick's Day episode of “Ryan's Hope” Getty Images An occasional guest at Jack Paar's Tonight Show and sometimes host of New York radio shows, McCourt also performed on stage (he co-wrote and starred in A couple of Blaguards with brother Frank); movies The Molly Maguires (1970), Edge work (1978), Brewster's Millions (1985), Star Man (1987), and What belongs to the demon (1997), among others; and television series such as Oz, Tales of the Unexpected And Remember IF. McCourt has appeared in numerous New York-based soap operas, including One life to live, search for tomorrow And Another worldbut will be best remembered for his annual Christmas appearances on All my children in the perhaps angelic role of Father Clarence and, most notably, in the recurring role of bartender Kevin MacGuinness throughout the 14 years of Ryan's hope. Bringing an over-the-top touch of Irish authenticity to the Washington Heights soap opera, McCourt's Kevin was best friends with bar owner Johnny Ryan (Bernie Barrow) and a thorn in the side of troubled in-laws Delia (Ilene). Kristen). In total, McCourt appeared in 217 episodes of the series from 1975 to 1989. Off-screen, McCourt fought a high-profile, though ultimately losing, political battle in 2006 when he ran for governor of New York as a Green Party candidate. An outspoken opponent of the Iraq War, McCourt was an early and vocal supporter of allowing gay and lesbian groups to march in New York's annual St. Patrick's Day parade. In addition to his wife Diana, McCourt is survived by his daughter Siobhan McCourt; sons Malachy Jr., Conor and Cormac; daughter-in-law Nina Galin; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

