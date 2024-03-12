Oscars 2024: a banal visual experience

Whether the aim of the Oscars was to be a vibrant celebration of cinema or pure entertainment rooted in Hollywood glamour, Sunday's ceremony failed on both counts.

It wasn't necessarily bad, but it was incredibly boring, which is arguably worse.

Oppenheimer won Best Picture along with six other honors, including Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Christopher Nolan) and Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema ). In second place, Poor Things won four awards.

While last year's ceremony wasn't particularly entertaining either, it at least served to highlight some monumental historical triumphs. Everything Everywhere All at Once broke barriers, paving the way for a refreshing change from the usual lack of diversity which marks the history of the Academy. This year's generally predictable results added to the ordinariness of the viewing experience.

Emma Stone's Best Actress win for Poor Things and DaVine Joy Randolph's Best Supporting Actress win for The Holdovers made for two heartfelt speeches that highlighted what the Oscars should really be about: love for films and the process of creating them. Yet Stone's sweet remarks were associated with the upset loss of Lily Gladstone. That's not to say that Stone's inventive, magnificent, and totally unique performance wasn't deserving of her winning this award. But Gladstone was to be the first Native American woman to win an acting Oscar, a point that's hard to forget given her own impactful and moving performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Last summer was marked by the Barbenheimer frenzy, a phenomenon that brought many audiences back to the cinema in droves and revived the flagging cinema experience. It was hoped that such fervent energy would fuel this year's awards ceremony, but Barbenheimer's enthusiasm was nowhere to be found in this year's show.

Barbie walked away with just one award: Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, performed live at this year's ceremony. It is true, however, that Barbie should be credited with some of Oppenheimer's box office success due to the two films being released simultaneously.

This cooperative coexistence was not reflected in the night's wins or nominations, a fact that host Jimmy Kimmel highlighted at the start of the ceremony by acknowledging Greta Gerwig's snobbery for best director and Margot's Robbie for best actress. To some extent, the intense recognition of Oppenheimer's commercial and critical success versus Barbie's lack of success is precisely what Barbie set out to remedy.

The addition of personal praise addressed to each of the nominees by previous winners was deeply deserved and appreciated, given each nominee's contribution to cinema. And Jonathan Glazer's call for a ceasefire in Gaza provided a moment of reflection as he accepted the award for best international feature film for The Zone of Interest, adding to the multitude of past winners who used their speeches as opportunities to make a broader political appeal.

A few more wins stood out. A fun, enjoyable and pop culturally relevant performance, a hilarious exchange between Kate McKinnon and Steven Spielberg and a naked John Cena presenting the award for Best Costume Design brought some much-needed comic relief to the ceremony.

But by the end of the show, the audience felt neither empowered nor satisfied.

Without enthusiasm, appreciation or even particular drama, the relevance of the Oscars is still questioned in a climate where the appeal of the big screen is diminishing and audiences crave authenticity alongside spectacle. Awards seem increasingly superficial and formal, with more effort aimed at avoiding criticism than attracting attention and appreciation.

The influence and relevance of the Oscars depends on the public's interest in following them. Now, after delivering two shows with no notable surprises, only time will tell if the Oscars can maintain their cultural relevance.