Vijay Thalapathy: Tamilaga chef and actor Vettri Kazhagam Vijay opposes CAA notification | News from India





CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chef and actor Vijay opposed the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024.

“In the circumstances where the people of the country are living in social harmony, there is no need to pursue divisive politics and introduce laws like the CAA 2019. The ruling government in the state should give the “assurance that he will not apply the law in Tamil Nadu,” Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said. Chief.

This is Vijay's first political opinion since he launched the party.

On February 2, actor Vijay entered politics and announced the name of his party – Tamilaga Vetri Kazham.

Meanwhile, the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 allow eligible persons under the CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship and applications must be submitted in a fully online mode for which a web portal was provided by the government.

The Center has notified the rules for implementing the An Act to amend the Citizenship Act on Monday, before the model code of conduct comes into force, as the dates of the general elections will be announced. The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May this year. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament in December 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees who had sought refuge in India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in three neighboring countries: Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, among six minority communities in this country. .

The CAA removes legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship. It gives a dignified life to refugees “who have suffered for decades”. Citizenship rights will protect their cultural, linguistic and social identity, the officials said, adding that they will also guarantee economic, commercial, free movement and property purchase rights.

The notification stated that each application made by the applicant under paragraph (1) must be accompanied by a declaration that the citizenship of the country of origin will be irrevocably renounced if the application is approved and the person does not shall not raise any claim regarding this matter in the future.

The notification specified details of the steps and process required to apply for Indian citizenship to eligible individuals.

New rules have been inserted in the Citizenship Rules, 2009 after Rule 10. Rule 10 A details the application for grant of citizenship by registration or naturalization by eligible persons under Rule 6B.

The application for grant of citizenship by naturalization of a person must fulfill the conditions for naturalization under the provisions of the Third Schedule and is submitted in Form VIIIA which includes an affidavit verifying the correctness of the statements made in the application together with an affidavit from a Citizen of India attesting to the character of the applicant and a declaration by the applicant that he has adequate knowledge of any of the languages ​​specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

The applicant is considered to have adequate knowledge of the language concerned if he or she can speak, read or write that language.

The Rules provide that an application for registration or naturalization under Rule 6B shall be submitted by the applicant in electronic form to the Empowered Committee through the District Level Committee, as may be notified by the central government. Upon submission of the application, an acknowledgment of receipt in Form IX will be generated electronically.

The district level committee, headed by the designated officer, as may be specified, will verify the documents submitted by the applicant along with the application.

The designated officer will administer the oath of allegiance to the applicant as specified in the Second Schedule to the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), then sign the oath of allegiance and send it in electronic form with a confirmation regarding verification of documents to the Empowered Committee.

In case a candidate fails to appear in person to subscribe to the application and take the oath of allegiance despite reasonable opportunities, the district level committee will forward such application to the authorized committee for consideration of refusal.

The Rules provide that the Empowered Committee mentioned in Rule 11A may examine the application for grant of citizenship by registration or naturalization made by an applicant under Rule 6B to ensure that the application is complete in all respects and that the applicant meets all the conditions provided for. in section 6B.

Having satisfied itself, after making such inquiry as it deems necessary to ascertain the suitability of the applicant, that he is a fit and proper person to be registered or naturalized, as the case may be, the Empowered Committee may grant him the Indian citizenship.

As per the Parliamentary Procedures Manual, the guidelines for any legislation should have been formulated within six months of receiving presidential approval, or the government should have sought an extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Since 2020, the Ministry of the Interior has regularly requested extensions from parliamentary committees to continue the process of developing the rules associated with the legislation.

More than a hundred people lost their lives either during the demonstrations or because of police action after the law was passed in Parliament. Over the past two years, more than 30 district magistrates and state secretaries from nine states have been authorized to confer Indian citizenship on Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians arriving from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan under the citizenship regime. Act, 1955. According to the Annual Report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2021-22, between April 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, a cumulative count of 1,414 people from non-Muslim minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and from Afghanistan. have obtained Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in nine states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana , Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. It is noteworthy that the district authorities of Assam and West Bengal, two politically sensitive regions on this issue, have so far not been provided with these citizenship granting authorities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/tamilaga-vettri-kazhagam-chief-and-actor-vijay-opposes-caa-notification/articleshow/108422785.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

