



EXCLUSIVE: Here's your first look at actor Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984, Animal Patrol) dressed in Kiss from the queen of trickstersthe true crime thriller inspired by the life of accused fraudster Hargobind Tahilramani, who was nicknamed “the queen of Hollywood con artists” after allegedly impersonating film executives in an elaborate and highly publicized fraud scheme. Directed by Tom Waller (The Cave, the last executioner), the pic follows the story of a Bangkok, Thailand-based actor who is led to believe that a powerful female Hollywood studio executive wants to consider him for a starring role in an upcoming DC Origins series, and is lured to Jakarta, Indonesia. for an audition, only to discover that it's all an elaborate scam when he's forced to fork over thousands of dollars in cash for flights and permits, on the promise of being reimbursed by the studio. However, after uniting with other victims and identifying the true identity of the criminal mastermind behind the long-running scam, the actor ends up tricking the Con Queen into giving him exactly what he wants – the breakthrough role which was falsely promised to him. Production of the picture took place last year in Jakarta, Bangkok, Dublin and Nashville under a SAG-AFTRA basis agreement just before the strike. The film is a multi-territorial co-production between Thailand (Tero Entertainment PCL), Japan (Yaman Films), Cambodia (Westec Media), the United States (Hawkins FilmWorks) and Ireland (De Warrenne Pictures). The producers are Waller, Michael Pritchett (The Last Executioner) and Takahiro Yamashita (December, Gensan Punch). De Warrenne Pictures is set to hold a screening in Los Angeles for alleged victims of the Tahilramani scam ahead of a world premiere in Florida next month. “More than 300 innocent film industry victims were targeted over the past 7 years before the suspect was finally arrested, so this crazy story is a cautionary tale that should not be missed,” Waller said. De Warrenne is a team of two parts. Part of the company, based in Thailand, is best known for managing production services on international film sets such as Jason Statham's. Mechanics: Resurrection in Asia. The company is also responsible for local productions such as The cave, a narrative feature film about the Thai Cave Rescue. The other half, based in Ireland, is a simple production company. Also playing in Kiss from the queen of tricksters are Patrick Bergin, Eoin O'Brien and popular Indonesian actor Yayu AW Unru (The last of us) died in December. The photo is one of his last performances. Hargobind Tahilramani, the true 'crook queen of Hollywood', last appeared in a UK court in June 2023 when it was ruled the 43-year-old could be extradited to face charges in the States -United. Tahilramani is accused of defrauding more than $1 million from more than 300 victims, including actors and writers, during a multi-year scheme. Authorities arrested Tahilramani in late November 2020 in Manchester, northern England. Since then, he has been held in a London prison. He is accused of impersonating several Hollywood figures, including producer Megan Ellison and director Amy Pascal, in phone calls, emails and text messages. Prosecutors say Tahilramani, originally from Indonesia, convinced American industry professionals to travel to Indonesia at their expense for nonexistent projects before charging them a series of fees and expenses, which were never reimbursed.

