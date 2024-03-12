Star Wars child actor's mother opens up about mental health struggles

The month of May will mark the 25th anniversary of the first appearance of “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace” on cinema screens.

Many fans are already celebrating the silver anniversary, thanks to a new series of interviews released with cast members, a new poster and the announcement that the film will return to theaters soon.

However, one of the key members of “The Phantom Menace” cast is noticeably absent from the recent cover: Jake Lloyd.

The child actor, chosen among 3,000 others to play podracing phenomenon and future Jedi Anakin Skywalker in George Lucas' space opera, turned 35 last week. Since the film, Lloyd has mostly been out of the spotlight, with his life largely a mystery to his ardent fans.

In an exclusive interview with Scripps News, his mother, Lisa Lloyd, provided insight into Jake's personal saga in the years since he appeared in that galaxy far, far away, sharing her son's turbulent struggle with mental illness, family tragedy and why she has more hope. today than it has been in years.

She also wanted to set the record straight on what her son really thought about “Star Wars.”

Lisa noted that her son is aware that she is speaking to tell her story.

Jake started having problems in high school, Lisa said, remembering the moment she first noticed her son's personality had changed. He started talking about realities. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know how to respond to that.

One day after school, Lisa asked her son if he had finished his homework.

And he said, “Well, I don't even know if I should do it.” I don't know what reality I'm in, she said. And I'm like, Well, you're in my reality today, so you have to do your homework.

Lisa took Jake to a doctor who suggested he might have bipolar disorder. They tried different medications to treat her symptoms, but she says nothing worked. Jake graduated from high school in 2007 and looked forward to attending Columbia College Chicago.

Her brief enrollment in private art school didn't go very well.

He missed a lot of classes and he told me people were following him, Lisa said.

She could feel a downward spiral. Jake sometimes mentioned seeing black-eyed people staring at him in the street and having late-night conversations with “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart through his television.

He didn't tell us he heard voices at that time. But he was, Lisa remembers.

After a semester and a half, Jake left college in March 2008 to live with Lisa in Indiana. A series of appointments with therapists and psychiatrists eventually led to a diagnosis: paranoid schizophrenia.

When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression, Lisa said. It was really hard.

The American Psychiatric Association now uses the umbrella term schizophrenia to describe the disorder with which Jake was diagnosed. This can include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, and lack of motivation which can impact virtually every aspect of the patient's life. Schizophrenia affects 1 in 300 people, or about 24 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

A neurological condition called anosognosia complicated Jake's treatment efforts. This disease causes the patient to unconsciously ignore or deny their symptoms.

He didn't think he needed to take medication because he wasn't sick, Lisa said. He didn't think he needed to go to the therapist because there was nothing wrong with him.

Lisa said some medications eventually lose their effectiveness or Jake sometimes stops taking his medications altogether, opting to occasionally self-medicate with illicit drugs.

In 2015, Lisa received a phone call from the Colleton County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina. Jake, on a solo trip from Florida to Canada, was under arrest and facing several charges after deputies say he led them on a multi-county chase before crashing his car.

Lisa hired a lawyer to get her son out of jail, but Jake wasn't responding.

I tried to call him and he wouldn't talk to me. She simply refused, she said. I was talking to people at the prison and trying to explain to them that he was no longer taking medication. But they didn't give him his medicine.

Lisa requested that Jake be sent to the hospital, but was told there were no beds available. Jake would end up spending 10 months behind bars.

As a mom, you're tearing your hair out because your child needs help. You know he's sick. You know he won't get better if he doesn't get medication, Lisa said.

Refusing to give up, Lisa continued to send Jake notes and cards while he was in prison. When he finally called, she was able to take him to the hospital for treatment, before eventually transferring him to California.

Lisa said it was difficult for Jake to keep his doctor's appointments and take his medication. He called one day in a panic, she said, telling her he had been shot by an intruder in his apartment. After a few terrifying moments, Lisa realized her son was hallucinating.

A real nightmare

Jake's sister, Madison, was two years his junior. She had also appeared in “The Phantom Menace” as an extra in the film's finale. Lisa said her daughter always had a knack for encouraging Jake to take better care of himself and stay on track.

In 2018, Madison died suddenly in her sleep of natural causes. She was 26 years old.

He just couldn't handle it. He didn't know how to treat it, Lisa said. Sometimes he would just start saying that he really missed Madison. That's about as many conversations as we would have about it.

At least he recognized it, she added.

In March 2023, Jake suffered what his mother calls a full-blown psychotic break.

This happened while she was driving him home after buying food at McDonalds. Lisa noted that Jake was already having a bad day.

He said he wanted to turn off the car. And he stopped the car in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane, Lisa remembers. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.

Drivers stuck in traffic called 911.

Police arrived on scene and asked Jake some questions, Lisa said. He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was all word salad.

Instead of being in jail, Jake was admitted to the hospital that day. A few months later, he was transferred to an inpatient program at a mental health rehabilitation center.

He is currently about 10 months into an 18-month stay. Lisa hopes this will be a big turning point for Jake, noting that he has shown remarkable improvement through therapy and treatments.

He's doing much better than I expected, Lisa said. He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice. It's a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly social until he became schizophrenic.

Jake is also starting to better understand his condition and the importance of taking his medication regularly, according to his mother. For the first time in many years, Lisa says Jake is more excited about spending time with family friends at barbecues and celebrating holidays.

For his birthday, Lisa and Jake went to the movies and stocked up on popcorn while watching “Wonka.”

He really loved it, Lisa said. That was one of the things we couldn't do when he was off his meds was watch movies. He just didn't have the attention span.

As for “Star Wars,” his mother said Jake was always a big fan of the films and series. More recently, he watched episodes of the series “Ahsoka” on Disney+. Lisa even gave Jake a figurine of the main character Ahsoka Tano last week as a birthday present.

He loves all the new “Star Wars” stuff, she said. People think Jake hates “Star Wars.” He likes that.

Lisa is also eager to dispel what she says is a common misconception: that an avalanche of negative reactions to “The Phantom Menace” caused Jake to quit acting and contributed to his mental illness.

It would have happened anyway, Lisa insists, pointing to a history of schizophrenia on her biological father's side. I believe it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic.

She also insists that in 1999, Jake was largely safe from the toxic vitriol swirling around the previous film.

I protected him from the backlash. He was riding his bike outside and playing with his friends. He did not know it. He didn't care, Lisa said. Everyone makes a big deal out of it. And it's kind of annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when this came out, and he didn't really feel any of that because I didn't let him tune in.

Lisa admits that high school students sometimes bullied Jake about “Star Wars,” something he had mentioned in previous interviews. But she says moving away from Hollywood has more to do with family drama at home.

People say he quit because of “Star Wars.” Well, that's not true. It had nothing to do with “Star Wars.” It had more to do with our family. And we were getting divorced, Lisa explained. Things were unstable and quite difficult. And Jake didn't seem to be having much fun auditioning anymore.

Lisa said Jake always likes to wear “Star Wars” T-shirts and is sometimes recognized in public. When asked if she ever sees Jake starring in another “Star Wars” project, Lisa said it's not something that's planned.

Jake loved filming “Star Wars.” He had so much fun, she remembers. I wish he would get well enough to be able to do a little something, and I'm sure he might like to do that. He couldn't do it at this point, but you never know how much better he's going to get. So we'll see.

Lisa said that despite all the challenges, she learned important lessons about staying calm and having the patience to listen and understand what Jake feels deep down. Exactly what his future holds is uncertain, but today his mother believes him to be brighter than he has been in a long time.

We are in a much better place. And we have a lot to look forward to, Lisa said. We all love Jake and want to be with him. I just want him to be happy.