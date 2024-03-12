Hollywood's Hottest Oscars Pre-Game Is Chanel and Charles Finch's





On the eve of the 96th annual Academy Awards, the hottest party in town, returning for its 15th year, was Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscar dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel's famed Polo Lounge. IndieWire was in attendance alongside stars including MargotRobbie, Kristen Stewart, America Ferrera, RobertDe Niro, Chlo Sevigny, Colman Domingo, DaVine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Sandra Hller, Willem Dafoe, Alexander Payne, Cord Jefferson, Celine Song and Jonathan Glazer , to recite nobody else but them. a few. Arriving at the event, we were greeted by a festive band playing music along the hotel driveway. On an intimate terrace outside the Polo Lounge, hors d'oeuvres and champagne flowed as Hollywood nominees, actors, musicians, directors, producers, writers and influencers celebrated and pre-performed the biggest night movies. “It’s just such a nice moment to celebrate before things get too crazy tomorrow night.” It’s always such an eclectic and fun group of people,” Margot Robbie said of the evening. “I can’t wait to be able to see people again and meet new people. I think the collaboration between film and fashion is so steeped in the history of film and fashion, and I had the incredible opportunity to collaborate with Chanel on the film “Barbie,” which is so much fun, and it's another great example of how these two worlds can collide. One of our favorite moments was the roar of energy that came from “Anatomy of a Fall” director Justine Triet and star Sandra Hller's entrance, people at the entrance literally went gathered en masse to take their photo and chat with the two hottest “it girls” in Hollywood right now. Once settled, Hüller lit a cigarette and told a friend, “I feel like a teenager again,” with a chuckle. “I love celebrating cinema, which the House of Chanel has a great history of making, celebrating and supporting actors, filmmakers and glamour,” said Chlo Sévigny. “I'm excited to talk to people about the awards and what everyone's excited about and what's coming out in the future and just, yeah, celebrating the films.” The Oscar nominee applauded IndieWire with a warm welcome on Oscar weekend. Through its ongoing partnership with Charles Finch and with cinema, Chanel continues to perpetuate “a certain spirit dear to its own creator: that of an insatiable quest for modernity and personal expression”. Check out images from the event below. Margot Robbie Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Margot Robbie at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Percy Gibson and Joan Collins Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Percy Gibson and Joan Collins at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Dominique Sessa Image Credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Dominic Sessa at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

JR, David O. Russell, Robert De Niro and John Sykes Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage JR, David O. Russell, Robert De Niro and John Sykes at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner on March 9.

David Oyelowo and Daniel Kaluuya Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage David Oyelowo and Daniel Kaluuya at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Celine Song, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Céline Song, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Shannan Click, Jack Huston and James Marsden Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Shannan Click, Jack Huston and James Marsden at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Image Credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Da'Vine Joy Randolph at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Justine Triet and Sandra Hüller Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Justine Triet and Sandra Hüller at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Chloe Sevigny Image Credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Chloë Sevigny at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Adrien Brody, Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Adrien Brody, Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Jacqueline Durran and Mike Elliott Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Jacqueline Durran and Mike Elliott at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Image Credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

David Oyelowo and Rebecca Hall Image Credit: (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage) David Oyelowo and Rebecca Hall at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Kristen Stewart Image Credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Kristen Stewart at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Tessa Thompson and Colman Domingo Image Credit: (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage) Tessa Thompson and Colman Domingo at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe Image Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscars dinner on March 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiewire.com/gallery/hollywood-oscars-pregame-chanel-charles-finch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos