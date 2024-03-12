Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are making 'slow progress' with their wedding plans | Entertainment





Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are moving forward “slowly” with their wedding plans. The actress, 44, and Jonathan, 45, have been engaged since August 2023, and although they have started planning their big day, Zooey confirmed that things aren't moving at a rapid pace. When asked about the progress of their wedding plans, Zooey told 'Entertainment Tonight': “Well…it's slow. But it's progressing.” The loved-up couple – who have been together since 2019 – insisted they weren't deliberately coy about their plans. Instead, Zooey and Jonathan are simply unsure about various details, including the location and date of their wedding. The actress – who is best known for playing Jess Day on the hit sitcom “New Girl” – added: “Everything has to be right.” Zooey previously claimed that she and her fiancé were “so compatible.” The brunette beauty told PEOPLE, “Our personalities are so compatible. It's just that they come from different worlds. We identify as nerds, and you know it.” Despite this, Zooey feared Jonathan would ghost her at some point. Jonathan explained: “We talked or texted every day, I think, and still have every day since we met, with the exception of [time] I took a busy trip to the middle of the Rocky Mountains, where there was no cell service. “She thought I was just letting her down because I didn't respond for what, three days or something.” Zooey and Jonathan celebrated their first anniversary amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress took to social media in 2020 to salute the TV star, describing Jonathan as the most “kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and utterly amazing human.” She said on Instagram at the time: “I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, cuddle, laugh, scrabble game, escape game, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. “Even in the strangest year for humanity, I want a million billion more with you.”

