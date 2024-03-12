First Oscar winner for best actor of Irish descent





“Oppenheimer” was the big winner at the 96th Academy Awards, while the Irish film “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone, also won four awards, including best actress. Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor who played the title role in the World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” made history Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, winning the Academy Award for best actor. He is the first star of Irish origin to win this award. Accepting the award, the Cork star said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed.” He then thanked “Oppeheimer” director and screenwriter Christopher Nolan, as well as producer Emma Thomas, with whom Murphy worked on several films, including “Dunkirk” and “Inception.” Murphy said: “This has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative and most satisfying journey you have taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say, Thanks a lot. “Every member of the crew, every member of the cast of 'Oppenheimer,' you supported me. All of my fellow nominees, I remain truly in awe of you guys.” Thanking his team and family, he said: “I would like to thank my incredible team. Many thanks to Craig Bankey, Brendan Murphy, Mary Murphy, Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and art, my two boys Malachy and Aran sitting up there, I love you so much and I'm a very proud Irishman to be here tonight.” He concluded: “You know, we made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and who, for better or worse, all lived in the world of the Oppenheimers, so I would really like to dedicate it to the peacemakers around the world. Closing with a word cplaMurphy said: “Thank you so much [Thanks a million]”. “Oppenheimer” also won Academy Awards for Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best Editing. Ireland's Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, congratulated Murphy. In a statement, she said: “This award for his title role in Oppenheimer is the pinnacle of any actor’s career and a fitting recognition of Cillian Murphy’s immense talent. “Long a favorite of Irish audiences on stage and screen, he has since proven himself a master of his craft and secured his place among the world's greatest actors.” Dsire Finnegan, Managing Director of Fsireann/Screen Ireland, said: “We are delighted to see such a talented Irish artist receive global recognition and rave reviews for his extraordinary performance. » “Poor Things,” produced by Dublin company Element Pictures, won Oscars for makeup and hairstyling, set design and costume design, as well as best actress for Emma Stone. This is a record for a film produced in Ireland and selected in 11 categories at the Oscars. The 2024 Oscar winners: Actor in a leading role Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer” Actress in a leading role Emma Stone – “Poor Things” Best picture “Oppenheimer” – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, producers Direction Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer” Original song “What I Was Made To Do” from the movie “Barbie” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell Original score “Oppenheimer” – Ludwig Gransson Her “The Area of ​​Interest” – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn Live action short film “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales Cinematography “Oppenheimer” – Hoyte Van Hoytema Feature documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath Documentary short film “The Last Repair Shop” – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers Film editing “Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame Visual effects “Godzilla Minus One” – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima Supporting actor Robert Downey Jr – “Oppenheimer” International feature film “The Zone of Interest” – United Kingdom, directed by Jonathan Glazer Costume design “Poor Things” – Holly Waddington Production design “Poor Things” – James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek Makeup and hairstyling “Poor Things” – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston Adapted scenario “American Fiction” – Cord Jefferson Original screenplay “Anatomy of a fall” – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari Animated feature film “The Boy and the Heron” – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki Animated short film “The war is over!” – Inspired by the music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker Supporting actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishcentral.com/culture/entertainment/cillian-murphy-oscar-best-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos