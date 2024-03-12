DR. DRE WILL BE HONORED WITH A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME





WHO | HONORED Dr Dre EMCEE Radio Personality and Walk of Fame Big Boy GUEST SPEAKERS Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Iovine WHAT Dedication of the 2,775th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame WHEN Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) WHERE 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of Jimmy Kimmel Studios WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on www.walkoffame.com Dr. Dre will receive the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 19 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard. Dre will receive his star in the Recording category. Snoop Dogg and music impresario Jimmy Iovine join host Big Boy as speakers. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the world's iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960. ABOUT OUR HONOREE “Dr. Dre's contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture. As a producer, rapper and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continued to push boundaries and establish new standards of excellence. It is with great pride that “We honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame. Dr. Dre's star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and lasting legacy in the world of music,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What's special about the location chosen for the “Dr. Dres' star is that he will be next to the star of his longtime friend Snoop Dogg!,” Martinez added. Artist, producer, founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, nine-time GRAMMY Award winner, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Dre began his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin Cru. Shortly after, he co-founded the groundbreaking group NWANWA, which became the fifth hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2016) and the group recently received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (2024). The Compton, California native began his solo career in 1992 when he released his debut solo album, The Chronic, which was certified triple platinum by the RIAA, reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance (“Let Moi Ride). Dr. Dre started Aftermath Entertainment in 1996, where over the years he discovered hip-hop superstars such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak. Jimmy Iovine and Dre created Beats Electronics in 2006, then launched Beats Music, which was acquired by Apple in 2014. In 2017, HBO released a four-part documentary,The rebels, chronicling Iovine and Dre's life and relationship over the years and how they shaped some of the most exciting moments in pop culture. Among many other accolades, Dr. Dre has won a GRAMMY and an Emmy for The rebels. In 2013, the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Innovation Arts, Technology and Business was funded and established. In 2022, they expanded their efforts to the Los Angeles Unified School District by opening the Iovine and Young Center (IYC) Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (IDTE) magnet, a new high school that will provide students with same cutting-edge knowledge. study programme. Dre donated $10 million to Compton High School for the school's new performing arts center which opened in 2022. The facility is called the Andre Dr. Dre Young Performing Arts Center, according toCompton Unified School District. In 2022, Dr. Dre collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar on the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at Sofi Stadium, which won three Emmys, including a win for Outstanding Variety Special, the one and this is the only time the Super Bowl halftime show has won an Emmy in this category. In 2023, the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective created the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to celebrate her pioneering achievements in music. Last February, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launched Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, the first ready-to-drink product from their new premium spirits company. The brand will announce other offers in the future.

