Jon Stewart makes fun of Katie Britt

Jon Stewart mocked Alabama Sen. Katie Britt for her “objectively terrible” rebuttal of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

After joking about the president's speech to Congress during Monday night's episode The daily showStewart moved on to the Republican response given by Britt, sharing a clip of his scathing 17-minute video response.

The context

Jon Stewart, 2009 (left). Kate Britt, 2023
At left, Jon Stewart is seen in New York on April 2, 2009. At right, Katie Britt is seen during a press conference on border security at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, on…


Charles Eshelman/Anna Moneymaker/FilmMagic/Getty Images News

Saying America “can do better,” the 42-year-old lawyer condemned Biden's border policy, calling it a “disgrace” and telling the president to “end this crisis and end the suffering.”

She also spoke directly to her “fellow moms,” telling them: “We see you, we hear you. We are at your side. »

Britt's intense performance seemed to worry Stewart, who feigned fear.

“If you stay by my side, could you stand a little further away?” joked the comedian.

“I guess one of his kids just came down and said 'I'm sorry mom, I just came down to get a bowl of cereal, I didn't realize you were losing your mind,'” Stewart continued, adding : “I will come back when the [Xanax] kicking in.”

The 61-year-old acknowledged that many had “tried” Britt after the rebuttal, but felt part of his response had been overlooked.

“We are the party of hard-working parents and families,” an impassioned Britt said in the video. “I therefore ask you, for the sake of your children and grandchildren, to enter the arena.

“We are bathed in the blood of the patriots who overthrew the most powerful empire in the world.”

In response, Stewart said: “Who smiles when it is said, 'We are steeped in the blood of patriots?'

“It's just one more entry into the Republican mythology that they are the heirs of the American revolutionary tradition. That they are somehow more 'Americanized' than non-Republican Americans.”

News week contacted Jon Stewart for comment via email and Katie Britt via web form.

Britt isn't the only Republican Stewart mocked during this week's episode of The daily show. The host also ridiculed Marjorie Taylor Greene's appearance during the State of the Union address, describing the Georgia senator as a “bridge troll who guards the podium.”

Greene was threatened with expulsion from the Capitol building on Thursday after wearing a MAGA hat during Biden's speech, along with a badge reading “Biden border crisis” and another featuring Laken Riley's face.

The 22-year-old nursing student was killed in February, when Georgian police arrested José Antonio Ibarra, an undocumented migrant from Venezuela, in connection with her death.

Stewart was also recently accused of being a “bothsideist,” after mocking Donald Trump and Biden in recent episodes.

Updated 3/12/24, 6:02 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to include more information about the latest episode of The daily show.