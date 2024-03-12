Shraddha Kapoor wishes her cousin Zanai ahead of her big Bollywood debut





The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor) New Delhi: Zanai, the cousin of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor and granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, will soon make her acting debut. The news was confirmed on Monday by none other than Zanai's grandmother, Asha Bhosle. Hours after the announcement, Zanai's cousin and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor also wrote a message to him, wishing him all the best. Sharing an adorable picture of herself with Zanai, Shraddha wrote, “My sister comes in the movie to entertain us all.. She will play Rani Sai Bai in a cinematic tribute #ThePrideOfBharat. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Good luck to Banta Hai. (My sister will soon make her acting debut, I had to wish her this new phase of her life). For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was the first cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post for Zanai: A day ago, announcing Zanai's debut, Asha Bhosle wrote on I sincerely hope she reclaims her destined position in cinematic history and we wish her and @thisissandeeps all the best.” I'm really excited to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle join the world of cinema in the great epic to come #PrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she will claim her destined place in the history of cinema and I wish her and @thisissandeeps all the pic.twitter.com/UtFxTSQZA9 ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 11, 2024 Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Ssingh also expressed his happiness at having Zanai in his film. He said, “I feel very honored and absolutely privileged to launch Zanai who is a descendant of the family lineage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also shares his lineage with an extremely successful and accomplished family, late Lata Mangeshkarji being his aunt and the little -daughter of Asha Bhosaleji. “She is a proud Bhosle, who is already blessed with a soulful voice and an ear for music. But not many people know what a talented dancer and skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai. “ The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a large scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

