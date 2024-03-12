Babil Khan says he's missing Bollywood parties because he's 'not a star kid'

Babil Khan recently shared candid thoughts about his childhood and personal struggles. Known for his role in the popular Netflix series The Railway Men, Babil engaged in a candid conversation with MensXP, where he spoke about his absence from Bollywood parties and his late father, legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

Why is Babil Khan absent from Bollywood parties?

Making waves in Bollywood with his debut in Qala alongside Tripti Dimri, Babil candidly opened up about his absence from social gatherings, attributing it to his upbringing and personal preferences. He said, “Because I am not a star kid. Baba was not a contemporary star in any way. But now he has become one because of all the chatter. He is different. You can't I don't put it in a box. I go to parties sometimes. . I have social anxiety, and that's not the only reason. I like to be alone. I like to work on who I am.”

What difficulties did Babil face during his youth?

Speaking more about his relationship with Irrfan Khan, Babil spoke about the challenges he faced growing up amid his father's fame. He detailed one incident and said: “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing towards him and that hand is taken away, for the child, I think it's very traumatic . I had a distance from my father, a physical distance because he shot a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there.

Recently, on the occasion of Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, Babil took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute. He wrote: Do you know what is difficult? Remembering the ecstasy in his voice when he lifted it in exaltation to shout BBILUUUU!!! every time he saw me… His voice was brilliantly deep, but it evoked nothing other than a gentle prayer on my part, a prayer that could only rise from within when an external force had calmed your existential nervousness into calm.