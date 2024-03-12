Producers Asked Al Pacino Not to Read Best Picture Nominees





LOS ANGELES Al Pacino says he followed instructions from Oscar producers when he omitted the names of the best film nominees when announcing the winner of the show's biggest category. The Oscar winner was Sunday night's finale presenter and announced Oppenheimer as the best picture winner without naming the full list of nominees. I just want to be clear that it was not my intention to omit them, but rather a choice by the producers not to repeat them since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wanted this award to be presented, Pacino said in a statement Monday afternoon. I realize that being nominated is a milestone in life and not being fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone with deep relationships with filmmakers, actors and producers, so I deeply sympathize with those who have been harmed by this oversight and that is why I felt it necessary to make this statement. Pacino, 83, is a nine-time acting nominee, who won best actor for Scent of a Woman in 1992. The Oscars started late and ended at a respectable time compared to last year, in part because Pacino didn't read all the Best Picture nominees. Nominated films American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest were all presented with montages during the show. But the abrupt presentation of Pacino saying And the Oscar goes to before finally announcing that my eyes see Oppenheimer, left many viewers confused. This wasn't the only category to omit a reading of the nominees. The nominated original songs were all performed on the show, and the announcement that What Was I Made For? of Barbie had won was made without re-listing them. Oscars producer Molly McNearney told trade media Variety that skipping the reading of the nominees was intentional. “It was a creative decision we made because we were very afraid the series would be long,” she said. By the time you get to the end of the show, you've seen the top ten photo clip packages. People just want to know who wins, and they're ready for the show to be over. At least that's what we planned. She added: I apologize if our decision not to have to read all of these nominations has put him in a difficult situation. The day after the Oscars, Penguin Press announced that Pacino would publish his memoir this fall. The publisher calls this book a stunningly revealing account of a creative life in its entirety, including his retelling of classics such as The Godfather, Serpico, and Dog Day Afternoon. Pacino said in a statement that he wanted to express what I have seen and experienced in my life.

