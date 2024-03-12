It's time for a stylish encore: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons returns with the second season! : Bollywood News





It’s that time of year again! On May 2, 2024, Bollywood's most prestigious style extravaganza, the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards, returns with even greater grandeur and sophistication, building on the enormous success of our inaugural event in 2023. It's time for a stylish encore: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons returns with the second season! This year's ceremony promises to be an all-day affair like never before! Starting with insightful panel discussions in the first half, industry experts and fashion enthusiasts will delve into the latest trends shaping Indian style across the world, with inspirations from the world of showbiz, particularly Bollywood. After back-to-back engaging discussions, Bollywood Hungama and its partners will host a dazzling awards ceremony at a glittering awards night. Paying homage to the pioneers, trendsetters and style experts who have redefined fashion in Bollywood, the awards night will be a spectacle not to be missed. Watch this space for celebrity updates, red carpet moments and winners of the industry's most coveted style awards. Last year, the inaugural Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards event was attended by luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many more. others. Following a similar trend, this year's awards ceremony will continue to celebrate artists from diverse backgrounds including television, sports, business, fashion, OTT, culinary, regional cinema and au -of the. Join us as we celebrate trendsetters, visionaries and true style icons in Bollywood and beyond, setting new standards and inspiring generations to come. Save the date, because May 2, 2024 will be filled with glamour, elegance and several unforgettable moments! Season 2 of Bollywood Hungama Style Icons will be curated, scripted and directed by Cinema Waale Film & Television Productions LLP, and produced by Across Media Solutio.ns. Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Launches Official Website for Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

