Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on nepotism, says success in Bollywood cannot depend on family background alone – Entertainment News





Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan recently opened up on the nepotism debate. Famous screenwriter Salim Khan's sons Arbaaz and Sohail have said it is unfair to attribute an actor's success solely to his family background. Arbaaz pointed out that opportunities often present themselves when your father is associated with a particular profession, as is the case in any field. During an interview on Timeout With Ankit, the two brothers, who have not achieved the same level of success as their older brother Salman Khan, acknowledged the challenges faced by people with Bollywood connections. “If your father is a doctor or lawyer, you have access to contacts in those fields. Likewise, being part of a film family has allowed us to network within the industry. Even though meeting people has become easier, it doesn’t guarantee work,” Arbaaz said. He further added that despite his experience in Bollywood, lasting success over a 25-year career cannot be assured. He added that while this provides initial opportunities, it does not guarantee long-term success. “Sohail and I may not have achieved the same level of success as other superstars or Salman Khan, but we are still active in the industry. No one gets special treatment,” Arbaaz said. The actor also spoke about the reality of Bollywood, where commercial success determines decisions. He emphasized that regardless of one's relationships, audience reception ultimately determines an actor's fate. He also highlighted instances where celebrity descendants failed to achieve stardom despite their family's stature in the industry. Regarding the next generation of the Khan family, Arhaan and Nirvaan Khan, Arbaaz revealed that they are currently preparing for their careers. Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz and his ex-wife Malaika Arora, while Nirvaan is the son of Sohail with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh. Sohail added that Nirvaan has completed his studies at UCLA and plans to assist a director in Mumbai before pursuing his own career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/life/entertainment-arbaaz-khan-breaks-silence-on-nepotism-says-success-innbspnbspbollywoodnbspcannot-solely-depend-on-family-background-3422391/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos