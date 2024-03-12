Salman Khan announces one of the most ambitious films. Check details | Bollywood





Actor Salman Khan has announced his next film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Salman shared a photo showing the trio. The film will be released on the occasion of Eid next year. (Also read | Salman Khan gets angry with a fan for filming a video without his consent. Watch) Salman announces his next film Salman Khan's next film will star Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. The actor captioned the post, "I am happy to join forces with the talented @armurugadoss and my friend Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special and I am looking forward to this journey with your love and your blessings. Eid 2025." More details about the film are awaited. Sajid Nadiadwala calls the film "ambitious" Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Nadiadwala Grandson's official Instagram page also posted the same photo and wrote, "I'm thrilled to continue my/our long-standing collaboration with @beingsalmankhan, as we team up with the brilliant @armurugadoss for an exciting cinematic journey. This would be our one of the best. most ambitious films to date. Releasing on EID 2025." About Salman, Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala Salman has previously collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala for many films including Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Kick. Murugadoss is the man behind super hits like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and many more in the Tamil film industry. Salman Khan's recent films Salman was last seen in the film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The action thriller has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3 hits theaters on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. Reportedly, he will next be seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film The Bull. An official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline with Shah Rukh Khan, according to news agency ANI. The actor was recently seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He has performed on stage to his hit tracks such as Jag Ghoomeya, Teri Meri, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and others. Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities took place from March 1 to 3. Guests from all over the world were in Jamnagar to attend the event of businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

