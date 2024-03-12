“I like to be alone”





New Delhi: Babil Khan, known for being frank and honest, recently shared his memories of his early years. In an interview with MensXP, Babil, who received praise for his acting skills in the Netflix series 'The Railway Men', opened up. He also thought of his late father and acclaimed actor, Irrfan Khan. Babil made her Bollywood debut opposite Tripti Dimri in 'Qala'. Babil Khan on Bollywood parties Babil Khan opened up about his absence from Bollywood parties and said, “Because I am not a star kid. Baba was not a contemporary star in any way. But now he has become one because of all this chatter. He is different. You can't put it in a box. I go to parties sometimes. I suffer from social anxiety, and that's not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am. “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing towards him and that hand moves away, for the child, I think it's very traumatic. I had a distance from my father, a physical distance because he shot a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there. Babil further revealed that he was often scared by Irrfan's huge fan base. Babil Khan on the occasion of Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary On the occasion of his father Irrfan's birth anniversary, Babil Khan penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and wrote, “Do you know what is difficult? Remembering the ecstasy in his voice when he lifted it in exaltation to shout BBILUUUU!!! every time he saw me. Remember then how painful it would be to lose him during the barren periods when he would be away shooting. It's impossible to remember how his beard felt on my fingers when I scratched his cheek while he read his script or how my fingers rested gently on his eyelids when he took a nap. His voice was brilliantly deep, but it evoked nothing more than a gentle prayer on my part, a prayer that could only rise from within when an external force calmed your existential nervousness to the point of immobility.

