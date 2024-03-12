Entertainment
12 Best Bollywood Movies From the 70s That Every Movie Fan Loves
The 1970s were undoubtedly a turning point for Bollywood. Neither too distant to be forgotten, nor too recent to be taken for granted, this decade holds a special place in our hearts. It was a time when Bollywood was creating really good content and producing iconic masala films that captured the imagination of audiences across the country. Here's a look at some of the best Bollywood films from the 70s that have stood the test of time.
1. Sholay (1975)
- IMDB rating: 8.1/10
- Film genre: Action/Adventure
- Cast of movie stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan
- Director: Ramesh Sippy
- Release year: 1975
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Sholay is an epic Indian action-adventure film directed by Ramesh Sippy. Set in a village plagued by a ruthless dacoit, it follows the story of two ex-convicts hired by a retired police officer to bring him to justice. Filled with iconic characters and memorable dialogues, this is one of the best Bollywood films of the 70s.
2. Bobby (1973)
- IMDB rating: 6.9/10
- Film genre: Romance/Musical
- Cast of movie stars: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Prem Chopra, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani
- Director: Raj Kapoor
- Release year: 1973
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, MX player
Bobby is a 70s Hindi film that follows the love story of Raj, a carefree boy from a rich family, and Bobby, a middle-class girl. Amid societal barriers and parental disapproval, they navigate their budding relationship, facing challenges and heartbreak along the way.
3. Kabhie Kabhie (1976)
- IMDB rating: 7.1/10
- Film genre: Romance/Family
- Cast of movie stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Simi Garewal
- Director:Yash Chopra
- Release year: 1976
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Kabhie Kabhie is a timeless Hindi classic, blending romance, drama and family dynamics. Directed by Yash Chopra, it explores love and relationships across generations. The film's stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee, among others, delivers powerful performances, making it a beloved gem among old Hindi films of the 1970s.
4. Anand (1971)
- IMDB rating: 8.2 / 10
- Film genre: Family / Musical
- Cast of movie stars: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Lalita Panwar, Dara Singh
- Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
- Release year: 1971
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, MX player
Anand is one of the best Bollywood films of the 1970s starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The film follows the heartwarming friendship between a terminal cancer patient, Anand, and his doctor. With poignant moments and memorable performances, the film remains a timeless gem from the golden age of Indian cinema.
5. Purab Aur Paschim (1970)
- IMDB rating: 7.4 / 10
- Film genre: Drama
- Movie stars: Manoj Kumar, Pran, Ashok Kumar, Saira Banu, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Vinod Khanna
- Director: Manoj Kumar
- Release year: 1970
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5
Purab Aur Paschim, a 1970s Bollywood film, contrasts traditional Indian values with modern Western influences through the journey of a young man from Punjab who moves to London. Cultural clashes and the quest for identity are revealed, offering a reflection on the East-West division that prevailed in society in the 1970s.
6. Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974)
- IMDB rating: 6.8/10
- Film genre: Action/Romance
- Cast of movie stars: Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee
- Director: Manoj Kumar
- Release year: 1974
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Roti Kapada Aur Makaan is a popular film from the 1970s Bollywood era. It tells the story of people facing difficulties in fulfilling their basic needs. Directed by Manoj Kumar, it shows the struggles for survival and social inequality. Considered one of the best Bollywood films of the 70s, it remains relevant even today.
7. Don (1978)
- IMDB rating: 7.7/10
- Film genre: Action/Crime
- Cast of movie stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, On Shivpuri, Helen, Mac Mohan
- Director: Chandra Barot
- Release year: 1978
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Don revolutionized Bollywood films in the 1970s. Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of a dual role as a suave criminal and doppelganger captivated audiences. Chandra Barot's elegant direction and Kalyanji-Anandji's iconic music made it a timeless classic, setting new standards for Indian cinema.
8. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)
- IMDB rating: 6.9/10
- Film genre: Comedy/Family
- Cast of movie stars: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Manorama, Honey Irani
- Director: Ramesh Sippy
- Release year: 1972
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Seeta Aur Geeta is a classic comedy-drama from the 1970s. The film follows the misadventures of identical twins Seeta and Geeta, played by Hema Malini. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this entertaining story of mistaken identity and brotherly bonds remains one of the best Bollywood films of the 70s.
9. Kati Patang (1971)
- IMDB rating: 7.2/10
- Film genre: Romance/Family
- Cast of movie stars: Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Bindu, Madan Puri
- Director: Shakti Samantha
- Release year: 1971
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Kati Patang is one of the best Hindi films of the 70s that tells the story of a young woman who assumes a new identity to escape a loveless marriage. Amid romance and tragedy, she finds herself torn between the past and the present, navigating the complexities of life and love.
10. Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)
- IMDB rating: 7/10
- Film genre: Romance/Musical
- Cast of movie stars: Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, AK Hangal, Tun Tun
- Director: Raj Kapoor
- Release year: 1978
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Satyam Shivam Sundaram depicts Rajeev's love for Roopa, a fascinating singer who hides her facial disfigurement. However, their marriage reveals her secret, causing Rajeev to become emotionally distant from her. One of the best Bollywood films of the 1970s.
11.Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)
- IMDB rating: 7.4/10
- Film genre: Family / Adventure
- Cast of movie stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Kapoor, Shabana Azmi
- Release year: 1977
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio Cinema
Amar Akbar Anthony, one of the best Bollywood films of the 70s, tells the story of three brothers separated at birth, raised in different faiths. Brought together by fate, they navigate a world of love, sacrifice and identity, in a colorful blend of comedy, drama and romance that captivates audiences to this day.
12. Haathi Simple Saathi (1971)
- IMDB rating: 6.9/10
- Film genre: Comedy/Action
- Cast of movie stars: Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja, Madan Puri, Sujit Kumar, Junior Mehmood
- Director: Manmohan Desai
- Release year: 1971
- Director: MA Thirumugam
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio Cinema
Haathi Mere Saathi is one of the best old Hindi films of 1970, depicting the heartwarming bond between a man and his elephants. Rajesh Khanna's character forms an unbreakable bond with his animal companions, going through life's challenges together.
There you have it: the best Bollywood movies of the 70s. Grab your popcorn and settle in for an unforgettable movie marathon!
|
