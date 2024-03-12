12 Best Bollywood Movies From the 70s That Every Movie Fan Loves

The 1970s were undoubtedly a turning point for Bollywood. Neither too distant to be forgotten, nor too recent to be taken for granted, this decade holds a special place in our hearts. It was a time when Bollywood was creating really good content and producing iconic masala films that captured the imagination of audiences across the country. Here's a look at some of the best Bollywood films from the 70s that have stood the test of time.

12 1970s Bollywood Movies You Shouldn't Miss

1. Sholay (1975)

IMDB rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Film genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure Cast of movie stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Release year: 1975

1975 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Sholay is an epic Indian action-adventure film directed by Ramesh Sippy. Set in a village plagued by a ruthless dacoit, it follows the story of two ex-convicts hired by a retired police officer to bring him to justice. Filled with iconic characters and memorable dialogues, this is one of the best Bollywood films of the 70s.

2. Bobby (1973)

IMDB rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Film genre: Romance/Musical

Romance/Musical Cast of movie stars: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Prem Chopra, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani

Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Prem Chopra, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor Release year: 1973

1973 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, MX player

Bobby is a 70s Hindi film that follows the love story of Raj, a carefree boy from a rich family, and Bobby, a middle-class girl. Amid societal barriers and parental disapproval, they navigate their budding relationship, facing challenges and heartbreak along the way.

3. Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

IMDB rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Film genre: Romance/Family

Romance/Family Cast of movie stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Simi Garewal

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Simi Garewal Director :Yash Chopra

:Yash Chopra Release year: 1976

1976 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Kabhie Kabhie is a timeless Hindi classic, blending romance, drama and family dynamics. Directed by Yash Chopra, it explores love and relationships across generations. The film's stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee, among others, delivers powerful performances, making it a beloved gem among old Hindi films of the 1970s.

4. Anand (1971)

IMDB rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Film genre: Family / Musical

Family / Musical Cast of movie stars: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Lalita Panwar, Dara Singh

Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Lalita Panwar, Dara Singh Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Release year: 1971

1971 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, MX player

Anand is one of the best Bollywood films of the 1970s starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The film follows the heartwarming friendship between a terminal cancer patient, Anand, and his doctor. With poignant moments and memorable performances, the film remains a timeless gem from the golden age of Indian cinema.

5. Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

IMDB rating : 7.4 / 10

: 7.4 / 10 Film genre : Drama

: Drama Movie stars : Manoj Kumar, Pran, Ashok Kumar, Saira Banu, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Vinod Khanna

: Manoj Kumar, Pran, Ashok Kumar, Saira Banu, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Vinod Khanna Director : Manoj Kumar

: Manoj Kumar Release year : 1970

: 1970 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5

Purab Aur Paschim, a 1970s Bollywood film, contrasts traditional Indian values ​​with modern Western influences through the journey of a young man from Punjab who moves to London. Cultural clashes and the quest for identity are revealed, offering a reflection on the East-West division that prevailed in society in the 1970s.

6. Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974)

IMDB rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Film genre: Action/Romance

Action/Romance Cast of movie stars: Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee

Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee Director: Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar Release year: 1974

1974 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Roti Kapada Aur Makaan is a popular film from the 1970s Bollywood era. It tells the story of people facing difficulties in fulfilling their basic needs. Directed by Manoj Kumar, it shows the struggles for survival and social inequality. Considered one of the best Bollywood films of the 70s, it remains relevant even today.

7. Don (1978)

IMDB rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Film genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Cast of movie stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, On Shivpuri, Helen, Mac Mohan

Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, On Shivpuri, Helen, Mac Mohan Director: Chandra Barot

Chandra Barot Release year: 1978

1978 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Don revolutionized Bollywood films in the 1970s. Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of a dual role as a suave criminal and doppelganger captivated audiences. Chandra Barot's elegant direction and Kalyanji-Anandji's iconic music made it a timeless classic, setting new standards for Indian cinema.

8. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

IMDB rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Film genre: Comedy/Family

Comedy/Family Cast of movie stars: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Manorama, Honey Irani

Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Manorama, Honey Irani Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Release year: 1972

1972 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Seeta Aur Geeta is a classic comedy-drama from the 1970s. The film follows the misadventures of identical twins Seeta and Geeta, played by Hema Malini. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this entertaining story of mistaken identity and brotherly bonds remains one of the best Bollywood films of the 70s.

9. Kati Patang (1971)

IMDB rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Film genre: Romance/Family

Romance/Family Cast of movie stars: Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Bindu, Madan Puri

Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Bindu, Madan Puri Director: Shakti Samantha

Shakti Samantha Release year: 1971

1971 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Kati Patang is one of the best Hindi films of the 70s that tells the story of a young woman who assumes a new identity to escape a loveless marriage. Amid romance and tragedy, she finds herself torn between the past and the present, navigating the complexities of life and love.

10. Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

IMDB rating: 7/10

7/10 Film genre: Romance/Musical

Romance/Musical Cast of movie stars: Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, AK Hangal, Tun Tun

Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, AK Hangal, Tun Tun Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor Release year: 1978

1978 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Satyam Shivam Sundaram depicts Rajeev's love for Roopa, a fascinating singer who hides her facial disfigurement. However, their marriage reveals her secret, causing Rajeev to become emotionally distant from her. One of the best Bollywood films of the 1970s.

11.Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

IMDB rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Film genre: Family / Adventure

Family / Adventure Cast of movie stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Kapoor, Shabana Azmi

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Kapoor, Shabana Azmi Release year: 1977

1977 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio Cinema

Amar Akbar Anthony, one of the best Bollywood films of the 70s, tells the story of three brothers separated at birth, raised in different faiths. Brought together by fate, they navigate a world of love, sacrifice and identity, in a colorful blend of comedy, drama and romance that captivates audiences to this day.

12. Haathi Simple Saathi (1971)

IMDB rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Film genre: Comedy/Action

Comedy/Action Cast of movie stars: Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja, Madan Puri, Sujit Kumar, Junior Mehmood

Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja, Madan Puri, Sujit Kumar, Junior Mehmood Director : Manmohan Desai

: Manmohan Desai Release year: 1971

1971 Director : MA Thirumugam

: MA Thirumugam Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio Cinema

Haathi Mere Saathi is one of the best old Hindi films of 1970, depicting the heartwarming bond between a man and his elephants. Rajesh Khanna's character forms an unbreakable bond with his animal companions, going through life's challenges together.

There you have it: the best Bollywood movies of the 70s. Grab your popcorn and settle in for an unforgettable movie marathon!

