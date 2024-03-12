FRIDAY: Friends of West Hollywood Elementary School Gala and Auction





The Friends of West Hollywood Elementary (FOWHE) is gearing up for its annual gala, promising an evening of glitz, glamor and community support at the Skybar at the Mondrian Hotel on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Attendees will be treated to a luxurious outdoor experience, with poolside cocktails, delicious cuisine and an energetic ambiance created by a live DJ. The highlight of the evening will be the opportunity to participate in silent and live auctions, with a plethora of enticing items up for grabs. From hotel stays to designer fashion pieces, auctions promise something for everyone. The online auction, which opens on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., will allow participants to bid on items remotely. To access online auctions, individuals can go to the dedicated site at fowhegala.afrogs.org. Tickets for the Gala are available for purchase at varying prices. The Early Bird Special, priced at $130, is available until the expiration date of March 11, 2024. Regular tickets are priced at $150 each. Those interested can purchase tickets on the FOWHE website. Event sponsorships offer businesses and families a prestigious opportunity to support the Gala while gaining visibility. Different sponsorship packages are available, providing visibility to sponsors during the event. In advance of the event, FOWHE has provided answers to frequently asked questions regarding the Gala. From event details to dress code and auction logistics, attendees can find complete information on the FOWHE website. The Gala aims to foster a sense of community while raising vital funds for West Hollywood Elementary School. Parents, family members, friends and neighbors are encouraged to attend, with the event aimed exclusively at adults. For those unable to attend the Gala in person, mobile bidding options are available. Ticket holders will receive email and text notifications with links to the mobile auction site, making it easier to participate remotely. Those wishing to bid from home can purchase a FREE Mobile Bidding Pass through the designated website. Proceeds from the gala and auction will directly help enrich the educational experience for students at West Hollywood Elementary School. For further information or assistance, individuals can contact [email protected]. Don't miss the opportunity to support West Hollywood Elementary School while enjoying an evening of elegance and philanthropy at the annual FOWHE Gala. For more information and updates, visit wwww.fowhe.org/gala.

