Meghan Markle presents a luxury antidote to pure Hollywood obsession





While the rest of Hollywood spent the last 48 hours celebrating the Oscars in frilly dresses and sheer evening gowns, Meghan Markle was in Texas doing something completely different. Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex headed to the SXSW conference in Austin with her take on spring neutrals. Markle, who joined Brooke Shields and Katie Couric for a panel titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen, wore a matching silk ensemble from Italian brand Giuliva Heritage. The Duchess donned the brand's striped husband's shirt which she paired, after leaving a few buttons undone, with their matching Lena long skirt. With spring just around the corner, her light Markle is in no hurry to burst with flowers, or color for that matter, anytime soon. The Duchess has always been a more streamlined dresser, so she doubled down on that approach for her latest appearance. The sighting comes just weeks after the Sussexes attended an Invictus Games event in Canada where, once again, Markle rocked cool-toned fashion. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images The relaxed feel of Markles' matching ensemble continued with the rest of her look. She opted for tousled waves, natural, dewy makeup and gold earrings. Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry showed his support to the crowd during the discussion in which Markle opened up about her motherhood journey and dealing with social media backlash. Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As moms, and like I said earlier, when you're a new mom, it's a really vulnerable time,” Markle said. explain, adding the effect that social media can have on new moms, even just the lack of sleep because they spend all this time scrolling, but it can also be really dizzying for them to see this representation of motherhood that seems so perfect when we all know it's not perfect. We all know it's complicated. Markle's recent string of public appearances falls in the middle reports of a Hollywood reinvention. Luckily, she's quenched Hollywood's thirst for sheer fabrics with some seriously chic spring classics. Shop Meghan's look:

