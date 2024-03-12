Entertainment
Liberal media cry: Hollywood is going crazy for Trump
Hollywood awards season is finally over, and in much the same way as a perfectly normal election year: Tinseltown is panicking over former President Donald Trump's possible return to the White House.
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel received a retort from Trump after blasting the former president and his Republican allies. Kimmel responded, “Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still out of your prison sentence?
But his soaring performance was far outweighed by angry actor Robert De Niro, who intensified his attacks on Trump.
On Friday, De Niro pleased Bill Maher's audience by lambasting Trump. Vote for Trump and you will live a nightmare. Vote for Biden and everything will go back to normal, he began.
To laughter and applause from the audience at Maher's Los Angeles studio, De Niro marveled at how anyone could support Trump. He called the poll-leading former president a total monster who will install a dictatorship. Other insults followed: sociopath, psychopath, malignant narcissist, as well as idiot and clown.
From Friday In Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO:
ROBERT DE NIRO: The bottom line is this: It’s Biden versus Trump. We want to live in a world we want to live in and love to live in or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you will live a nightmare. Vote for Biden and everything will return to normal. …
This guy is a real monster, and no one, I don't understand him. I guess they support this kind of logic: they want to fuck people, fuck them because they're unhappy with something. She is such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I would never play him as an actor because I see nothing good in him, nothing, nothing at all, nothing salvageable in him. Whoever the people are that want to vote for him, and they look like smart people there, for some reason that can't be the case, that can't be the case. If he wins the election, you won't be on the show anymore. He will come get me. These will be things that happen that none of us can imagine. This is what happens in this kind of dictatorship, and this is what he says. Let's believe it. Take him at his word.
He is a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist. He's a dangerous person…people who somehow think he'll be the answer to their prayers, whatever they may be.
BILL MAHER: Did you know him as a fellow New Yorker?
FROM NIRO: I never wanted to know him.
SEE THE LATEST POLITICAL NEWS AND THE BUZZ FROM WASHINGTON SECRETS
MAHER: I never wanted to, you had to go through
FROM NIRO: He was an idiot. He was a clown. He was a clown in New York.
Brent Boulanger, Vice President of Research and Publications at the Media Research Center, explains our weekly selection: Speeches like this from snooty Hollywood celebrities probably do more to encourage people to vote for Trump than they do to deter anyone from doing so. sustain. How many care about the all-too-predictable left-wing political views of Hollywood leftists who always denounce the Republican candidate and defend the Democratic candidate? Not everyone who is attracted to Trump.
Rating: FIVE out of FIVE SCREAMS.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/2914490/liberal-media-scream-hollywood-freaks-over-trump/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Liberal media cry: Hollywood is going crazy for Trump
- Women's tennis splits doubleheader to open spring break
- All the 2024 Oscars After-Party Looks
- Meghan Markle presents a luxury antidote to pure Hollywood obsession
- 7 tips to become a Google Gemini expert
- 'It's a bloodbath': Reporter describes RNC firings after Trump takes over team
- Salty foods are making people sick – in part by contaminating the microbiome
- FRIDAY: Friends of West Hollywood Elementary School Gala and Auction
- Footballer, 15, paralyzed after snowboarding accident
- Dressing shouldn't be so binary
- Former Google consultant Gemini says this is what happens when AI companies “get too big too fast”
- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Guwahati