Liberal media cry: Hollywood is going crazy for Trump

Hollywood awards season is finally over, and in much the same way as a perfectly normal election year: Tinseltown is panicking over former President Donald Trump's possible return to the White House.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel received a retort from Trump after blasting the former president and his Republican allies. Kimmel responded, “Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still out of your prison sentence?

But his soaring performance was far outweighed by angry actor Robert De Niro, who intensified his attacks on Trump.

On Friday, De Niro pleased Bill Maher's audience by lambasting Trump. Vote for Trump and you will live a nightmare. Vote for Biden and everything will go back to normal, he began.

To laughter and applause from the audience at Maher's Los Angeles studio, De Niro marveled at how anyone could support Trump. He called the poll-leading former president a total monster who will install a dictatorship. Other insults followed: sociopath, psychopath, malignant narcissist, as well as idiot and clown.

From Friday In Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO:

ROBERT DE NIRO: The bottom line is this: It’s Biden versus Trump. We want to live in a world we want to live in and love to live in or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you will live a nightmare. Vote for Biden and everything will return to normal. …

This guy is a real monster, and no one, I don't understand him. I guess they support this kind of logic: they want to fuck people, fuck them because they're unhappy with something. She is such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I would never play him as an actor because I see nothing good in him, nothing, nothing at all, nothing salvageable in him. Whoever the people are that want to vote for him, and they look like smart people there, for some reason that can't be the case, that can't be the case. If he wins the election, you won't be on the show anymore. He will come get me. These will be things that happen that none of us can imagine. This is what happens in this kind of dictatorship, and this is what he says. Let's believe it. Take him at his word.

He is a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist. He's a dangerous person…people who somehow think he'll be the answer to their prayers, whatever they may be.

BILL MAHER: Did you know him as a fellow New Yorker?

FROM NIRO: I never wanted to know him.

MAHER: I never wanted to, you had to go through

FROM NIRO: He was an idiot. He was a clown. He was a clown in New York.

Brent Boulanger, Vice President of Research and Publications at the Media Research Center, explains our weekly selection: Speeches like this from snooty Hollywood celebrities probably do more to encourage people to vote for Trump than they do to deter anyone from doing so. sustain. How many care about the all-too-predictable left-wing political views of Hollywood leftists who always denounce the Republican candidate and defend the Democratic candidate? Not everyone who is attracted to Trump.

Rating: FIVE out of FIVE SCREAMS.