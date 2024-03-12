Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Hollywood Strike Rebound in Monologue Zippy Grade It!





Jimmy Kimmel's fourth go-around as Oscar host began a few minutes late Sunday night. So, in response, the late-night host made sure his opening monologue went off without a hitch. After an explanation that the ceremony had started an hour earlier than usual but would likely run past its time slot, Kimmel said, “Actually, we were already five minutes early, and I'm not kidding . (More about it here.) More from TVLine What followed was a series of jokes that continued to move as Kimmel warmed up the audience at Ovation Hollywood's Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Among the yucks: * When the audience applauded barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie After Kimmel noted that neither had been nominated, he told the crowd of Oscar voters, “Don't act like you had nothing to do with this!” * Kimmel then consoled her and Robbie barbie co-star Ryan Gosling that even if Gosling hadn't won (he was nominated for Supporting Actor), they would have received something much more important: the genetic lottery Ryan, you're so hot. Let's go camping together without telling our wives. *We have two Yorgoses at home tonight, Dad Kimmel joked, referring to Poor things director Yorgos Lanthimos and film editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis, both nominated. Will they both win? Yorgos is as good as mine. * Also regarding: Poor things:Emma [Stone] played a grown woman with the brain of a child, Kimmel joked. Like tthe lady who refuted the State of the Union THURSDAY. * On the long run of several films from this year: When I went to see Flower Moon KillersI had my mail forwarded to the theater,” Kimmel said. * Kimmel noted that when Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster were both nominated for Oscars for Taxi driver in 1977, she was young enough to be his daughter. And this year, while both are nominated again (him as supporting actor for Flower Moon Killers and she for supporting actress in Nyad), She is now 20 years too old to be his girlfriend. (When the camera cuts to Foster, she nods insistently.) Kimmel ended his monologue by celebrating Hollywood's return to normal after the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, then thanked the Teamsters for standing with writers and directors. actors and brought out several members of the backstage crew. on stage, where they received a standing ovation. This was Kimmel's fourth time hosting the Oscars, following stints in 2017, 2018 and 2023. Oscars 2024: the best and worst moments Oscars 2024: the best and worst moments Show list Watch the video of Kimmels' monologue above, Rate his Oscar opener via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts! The best of TVLine Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

