Christophe Nolans Oppenheimer is a tragedy where the protagonist's private life is used as a weapon in a war for public policy. In the film, this is depicted as a conflict between two individuals, Lewis Strauss, a bureaucrat who fought to win the nuclear arms race, and J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who predicted that this was not possible. In real life, the personal feud over nuclear weapons depicted in the film was part of a larger, more complex disagreement over national and international security that persists to this day.

The film accurately portrays this as a vicious and unfair fight between the proponents of two irreconcilable conceptions of international relations. The dominant camp claims that our future will always be the same as our past. It defines international relations as an inescapable and never-ending struggle for national supremacy, in which the only responsible choice governments can make is to do whatever they deem necessary to win. The dissident camp argues that the advent of thermonuclear weapons makes the consequences of unlimited national competition so severe that international cooperation and control are a prerequisite for survival. Humanity, having gained enough power to destroy itself, must adapt or die.

Unfortunately, disappointment with globalization and the rebirth of national competition are relaunching the nuclear arms race. Government efforts to modernize and expand their arsenals increase the risk that human civilization will be wiped out within hours by a technical problem, unjustified suspicion or malice. Nolan’s cinematic triumph is a testament to his vision and the artists who realized it. But the critical And financial The film's success may also be an expression of renewed public concern about the possibility of nuclear war. It's reassuring to know that Hollywood has found value in revisiting the argument for nuclear arms control, especially as Washington abandons it.

In Oppenheimer's time, the struggle between Americans who sought to win a nuclear arms race and those who argued for international cooperation and control centered on the problems posed by an international communist movement led by Stalin's Soviet Union. Today, the attention of American arms racers is focused on the fear of losing the scientific and technological competition with China. A panel of nuclear policy experts convened by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recommended an immediate, significant, and unlimited investment in U.S. nuclear weapons infrastructure to support a rapid and sustained increase in the number of actively deployed U.S. nuclear warheads. THE final report of a bipartisan Congressional commission on America's strategic posture issued, unsurprisingly, a series of similar recommendations. Both argued that proposed U.S. nuclear development was urgently needed to accommodate the construction of new missile silos in China.

Contemporary American concerns about Chinese intentions often rely on highly questionable American interpretations of prejudicially selected excerpts from Chinese speeches and publications. Just before the start of the Cold War, this type of behavior, combined with excessive secrecy, discouraged dialogue between the American and Soviet governments and prevented cooperation between American and Soviet scientists. Bureaucratic infighting, like the one between Strauss and Oppenheimer depicted in the film, tarnished reputations and destroyed careers, creating a chilling effect on free speech that inhibited rational decision-making. Instead of a collective effort to rebuild a war-torn world and consolidate the commitment to common security promised by the United Nations, the world has divided itself into hostile camps that have wasted billions of dollars, and the energies of countless scientists and engineers, accumulating tens of thousands of nuclear weapons, both sides knew could never be used. If U.S.-China relations continue to deteriorate, we risk repeating the same costly, foolish, and dangerous mistakes.

Arms controllers in the Biden administration are doing their best to foster constructive dialogue with their Chinese counterparts, who do not believe the U.S. government is sincere. For decades, China has asked the United States to promise, as it has done in 1964this will be never use nuclear weapons first. Eleven American presidents have said no to them, including President Biden. Meanwhile, Pentagon arms runners are preparing to practice storing nuclear warheads currently stored on existing U.S. launchers that have enough space to carry more.

Without binding arms control agreements, such as New START treaty With Russia limiting the number of nuclear warheads the two countries can deploy until the treaty expires in 2026, we should expect the U.S. military to upload these nuclear warheads at the first available opportunity. Without public control, this will happen, as Strauss reminds us in the film, in the shadows where the real power lies. With hope, Nolans fame Oppenheimer will shed light on how American decisions regarding these horrific weapons are made.