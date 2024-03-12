Entertainment
Anakin Skywalker child actor Jake Lloyd: Star Wars mother actor shares stars' experiences with mental health
The mother of actor Jake Lloyd, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menacespoke about her son's struggle with mental illness.
Lloyd, now 35, was just 10 when he starred alongside Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor in the 1999 film, and remained largely out of the public eye.
Since the film, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary next May, the actor has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has suffered from mental health issues for years.
His mother, Lisa, insists that her son's involvement in the Star Wars franchise has nothing to do with his health, and that it would have happened anyway, as his father's side of the family has a history of this disease.
Jake started having problems in high school, Lisa said. Scripps News. He started talking about realities. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know how to respond to that.
Lloyd was seven years old when he began acting, playing the role of Jimmy Sweet in four episodes of an American medical series. EAST.
But his mother says he was unaware of the unique nature of his lifestyle, as he was content to ride his bike outside, playing with his friends, noting that she protected him from spending too much time in line.
Lloyd was scheduled to attend a private art school, Columbia College Chicago, in 2007 after graduating from high school, but he was unable to complete his studies there. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the time before his schizophrenia diagnosis, which came later.
He missed a lot of classes and he told me people were following him, Lisa said.
His son said he saw people with black eyes staring at him in the street and said he would have late-night conversations with Jon Stewart through his television.
He left university to live with his mother in 2008 and, after a series of psychiatric appointments, he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
She reports that her son sometimes self-medicated with illicit drugs or stopped taking his medication to try to manage his condition.
Eventually, things came to a head with Lloyd's arrest in 2015 after he took a solo trip from Florida to Canada. He led police on a multi-county chase before crashing his car. After trying to get her son to hospital, Lisa was told there were no beds and he was forced to spend 10 months in prison.
His sister Madison, who also appeared as an extra in The Phantom Menacedied of natural causes at the age of 26 in 2018, which affected the Star Wars actor.
Last year, Lloyd suffered what his mother calls a full-blown psychotic breakdown after trying to turn off their car in the middle lane of the highway.
There was a lot of yelling and screaming, she recalled, saying other drivers called 911.
Lloyd was hospitalized and a few months later he was admitted to a mental health rehabilitation center. He is currently 10 months into an 18-month stay.
He's doing much better than I expected, Lisa said. He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice. It's a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly social until he became schizophrenic.
As for Star Wars, Lisa says her son is still a fan and has watched recent Disney+ series Asohka: He loves all the new Star Wars stuff. People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that.
If you were affected by this article, you can contact the following organizations for assistance: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.

