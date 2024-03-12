Mother of child actor Anakin Skywalker speaks out to provide update on his rehabilitation after 'psychotic break'





The mother of the actor who played young Anakin Skywalker in 1999 Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace provided an update on her son's health. The fourth film in the franchise and the first in the prequel trilogy turns 25 this year, and many fans are celebrating the anniversary thanks to recent cast interviews and the film's impending theatrical re-release. However, there was one notable name missing from the recent media coverage: Jake Lloyd. The former actor, who turned 35 last week, played young Anakin Skywalker in the film Star Wars browse. Jake Lloyd as young Anakin Skywalker. Credit: 20th Century Fox He was also known for starring in the festive favorite Jingle All the Wayin which he plays Jamie, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Howard Langston. But after a handful of other roles, Lloyd retired, citing bullying at school as one of the key factors in his decision. “The other kids were really mean to me,” he told Blackbook in 2012. “They would make lightsaber noises every time they saw me. It was crazy. My whole school life was really hell – and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day.” In June 2015, Lloyd was arrested in South Carolina for reckless driving, driving without a license and resisting arrest. “It totally plunged him into even worse depression” In a rare update, Lloyd's mother Lisa gave some insight into her son's life. Lloyd was arrested in 2015. Credit: Colleton County Sheriff's Office In a interview With Scripps News, Lisa detailed the problems her son endured at school, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia in 2008. “He didn't tell us he was hearing voices at that time. But he was.” Lisa said her son complained about the “black eyes” staring at him and people following him. He didn't tell us he heard voices at that time. But he was,” she said. “When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression.” Schizophrenia is a serious mental health disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally, with symptoms including hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking. Lisa explains that the diagnosis “would have happened anyway” because it is present on her father's side and the popular franchise had no effect on her son. Speaking about the aftermath of Lloyd's diagnosis, Lisa said: “He didn't think he needed to take medication because he wasn't ill. “He didn’t think he needed to go to the therapist because there was nothing wrong with him.” Jake Lloyd in Jingle all the way. Credit: 20th Century Fox And in March 2023, Jake suffered what his mother calls a “full-blown psychotic break.” “There was a lot of yelling and screaming.” The incident happened while Lisa was driving her son home after buying food from McDonalds. “He said he wanted to turn the car off. And he turned the car off in the middle of all three lanes, and we were in the middle lane,” Lisa recalled. “There was a lot of yelling and screaming.” She continued, “The police came and they asked Jake a few questions. He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was just word salad.” Lloyd was admitted to hospital the next day before being transferred to an inpatient program at a mental health rehabilitation center. The former actor is currently ten months into his 18-month stay. Lisa went on to say that her son was doing “much better than I expected.” “He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more sociable, which is really nice,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unilad.com/film-and-tv/news/jake-lloyd-star-wars-mental-health-899665-20240311 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos