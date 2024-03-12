Hollywood celebrities criticized for wearing red pins in support of Palestinians





A number of celebrities were seen wearing red pins at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night in support of the Palestinians, angering many social media users. The pins, featuring a black heart inside a red hand, were worn to support the group. Artists4Ceasefire, made up of several celebrities and defenders of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas. Celebrities seen wearing the pins included Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Ramy Youssef, Mahershala Ali and Mark Ruffalo, among others. “The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” the group said. in a report. Finneas O'Connell, left, and Billie Eilish accept the award for best original song for “What Was I Made For?” » from “Barbie” during the Oscars ceremony, Sunday March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Many social media users have criticized celebrities who have chosen to wear these pins, with some claiming that the symbol on the pin is associated with the lynching of Israelis in Ramallah in 2000. The incident occurred in October 2000, when two Israeli Defense Force reservists, Vadim Norzhich and Yosef Avrahami, were lynched by a Palestinian mob in the city of Ramallah. “Most celebrities wearing red pins are unaware that the image of red hands is associated with a horrible event imprinted in the minds of Israelis and Palestinians,” the State of Israel X account posted. “The lynching of Israelis in Ramallah in 2000. This symbolism is not a coincidence. Most celebrities wearing red pins are unaware that the image of red hands is associated with a horrible event imprinted on people's minds.

Israelis and Palestinians. The lynching of Israelis in Ramallah in 2000. This symbolism is not a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/N8JGWpAkc6 – Israel (@Israel) March 11, 2024 Can anyone tell the actors who wore a red pin with one hand to protest the war that they used images that Jews associate with the lynching of two Israelis in Ramallah in 2000? And you better believe whoever designed the pin knows it. pic.twitter.com/lF6uXdnTUH – Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 11, 2024 In response to the yellow pin calling for the release of the hostages, Hollywood actors began wearing red pins in support of the Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/n8JeVnkpqS – Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 11, 2024 See those red pins some people wore to the Oscars…? It symbolizes one of the most blatant and barbaric Palestinian terrorist attacks before October 7: https://t.co/MqPj7MG37t – Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) March 11, 2024 CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER This year's Oscars ceremony was the first since the attack on Israel on October 7, with the film The area of ​​interest winning the Best International Film award at the ceremony. In his acceptance speech for the award, The area of ​​interest Director Jonathan Glazer took the opportunity to discuss the war in Gaza and to denounce Israel. Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust through occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, including the victims of the October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, everyone. victims of this dehumanization,” Glazer said. ” How to resist ?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/2914774/hollywood-celebrities-slammed-over-red-pins-support-of-palestinians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos