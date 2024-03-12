Entertainment
With Bond's gadgets now at MSI, a pause to remember Ian Fleming
It all began in January 1952, when a 43-year-old man, a heavy drinker and smoker, sat down at a typewriter in his home in Jamaica and, at the frenetic pace of 2,000 words a day, wrote a novel which began with “The fragrance and”. the smoke and sweat of a casino are nauseating at three in the morning. Then the erosion of the soul produced by excessive gambling, a mixture of greed, fear and nervous tension, becomes unbearable and the senses awaken and revolt.
The following paragraph would give the world one of its most enduring and popular fictional characters. When Ian Fleming was typing, James Bond suddenly knew he was tired. He always knew when his body or mind had had enough and he always acted on that knowledge. This helped him avoid obsolescence and the sensual brutality that breeds mistakes.
That book, Casino Royale, marked the birth of Bond and paved the way for other books, a film franchise that grossed billions and, as of last week, the Museum of Science and Industry 007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond, billed as the first-ever official exhibition dedicated to the science and technology behind the world's longest-running film franchise.
This exhibition of gadgets and gadgets runs until October 27, but in the meantime I thought I'd reread some Bond novels and delve a little deeper into the life of Ian Fleming.
Fleming fascinates and there have been numerous biographies since his death in 1964 following a heart attack. I've read a few and just finished the most recent (and best), an 864-page triumph called Ian Fleming: The Complete Man, by Nicholas Shakespeare. The Sunday Times of London called it “a monumental record of Flemish life.” There is no doubt about the completeness of the book. Shakespeare leaves no future biographer much to discover. The place of the Flemings in history is assured.
Using rare access to the Fleming archives, Shakespeare paints a fascinating and often sad portrait of the man. It is rich in detail, as Flemings claims to have written the first Bond novel to distract himself from his upcoming marriage to an aristocratic but eccentric Ann Charteris, about whom he wrote in a letter, We are, of course, totally unsuitable . I am a non-communicator, a symmetrist, with a bilious and melancholic temperament. Ann is a sanguine anarchist/traditionalist. Then China will fly, and there will be anger and tears.
The book is great and inspired me to connect with a local writer who knows Fleming and Bond as well as anyone I know.
His name is Raymond Benson and he lives in the northwest suburbs. He first encountered Fleming and Bond when his father took him to see the film Goldfinger in 1964. He was 9 years old and he was hooked for good, devouring all the novels, seeing all the films.
After college and a career in theater, he wrote The James Bond Flashlight Companion, which was published to great acclaim in 1984.
In 1996, he received a call from representatives of Ian Fleming's estate asking if he would like to try his hand at writing a James Bond novel, as others had done after Fleming's death. . I jumped at the chance, he said.
He would write six original Bond novels, three novelizations of Bond films, and a few short stories. After Bond, he began a career as a prolific and quite good novelist, teacher, and filmmaker, and gave public presentations (with former Daily Herald film critic Dann Gire) on films called Dann & Raymond's Movie Club.
Over the weekend, he expressed his admiration for Fleming, telling me: “He was a man with intense energy, curiosity and an eye for detail and organization. He extracted ideas and subtleties with the fervor of a keen detective, scribbling notes in a small notepad he always kept with him. He was the type of person who wanted to know a little more about everything.
Not surprisingly, he saw the MSI exhibit and calls it fascinating.
There's something for everyone, whether you're a fan or not, he says. Interactive exhibits and games will entertain younger visitors, even if they're unfamiliar with the Bond films. As someone who grew up with images of the Connery era, my favorite pieces are the early ones, like the Rosa Klebbs shoe knife that was in From Russia with Love.
Last year, Ian Fleming Publications celebrated the 70th anniversary of Casino Royale by reissuing all of Fleming's books in the UK, but they have also republished out-of-print titles by some of the following authors, including Benson's first Bond novel, Zero Minus Ten. Also two weeks ago, James Bond: The Raymond Benson Years was released, a Ebook omnibus of Benson's six original Bond novels, published from 1997 to 2002.
There has always been speculation about Bond's inspiration.
Benson tells me: Although Fleming certainly knew Bond-type agents during the war, most 007 scholars agree that the character was an embodiment of the wishes of Fleming himself. Bond was the man Fleming wanted to be.
|
