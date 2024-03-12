



Actor Vijay says CAA 'should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu' Chennai: Thalapathy VijayTamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader, on Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led central government after it implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. In a statement posted on microblogging site X, Vijay said it was “not acceptable” to implement the CAA. “It is not acceptable to implement a law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) in an environment where all citizens of the country live in social harmony,” it read in his statement in Tamil. He also asked the Tamilnadu government to ensure that the law is not implemented in Tamil Nadu. “Leaders should ensure that this law is not implemented in Tamil Nadu,” the statement added. His reaction came after the central government announced the notification of implementing rules to amend the Citizenship Act. The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently obtained the assent of the President. Soon after, protests erupted in several parts of the country and the law could not come into force as the rules had not been notified. Minister of the Interior Amit Shah tweeted: “The Modi Government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now allow minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our country. With this notification, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji delivered on another commitment and fulfilled the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in these countries. The controversial law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The announcement drew widespread criticism from the opposition and Kerala. CM Vijayan described the CAA as a law that divides the community and asserted that it would not be implemented in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also objected to the same and said, “This is the work of the BJP. As soon as the elections are near, they start releasing information through news channels and then transmitting it to people. Channels say the CAA will be implemented by this evening. “This law was passed in 2020. After multiple extensions in four years, its implementation two to three days before the announcement of the elections shows that it is being done for political reasons. We were waiting to see how the rules are boxed. We have not received “The notification. We don't know what the rules say. We will not implement them in West Bengal. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/not-acceptable-actor-vijay-says-caa-should-not-be-implemented-in-tamil-nadu-article-108416890 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos