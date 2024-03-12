How Hollywood Hit the Formula and What Could Happen Next

Today we were talking about moviesthe philosophy of success in Hollywood and why we might find ourselves at a fascinating inflection point in how the entertainment industry thinks about popularity and prestige.

We start by thinking about the big Oscar win for Oppenheimer in historical context. For much of the last 10 or 15 years, popularity and prestige have been separated in Hollywood. The biggest films have almost exclusively been franchises, sequels, and comic book adaptations, while Best Picture winners have often been smaller films, like CODA Or Moonlight. But over the past 18 months, two things have changed. First, the old franchise model is showing some wear and tear, as Marvel films consistently underperform compared to their expectations. Second, original and often daring filmsbarbie, Oppenheimer, Dune: part twodominate at the box office. BloombergLucas Shaw joins us to explain how the franchise formula came to be, why it's showing its age, and what might come next.

In the following excerpt, Derek and Lucas Shaw talk about the evolution of the Hollywood formula, including the rise and (potential) fall of the franchise era.

Derek Thompson: So there is one thing that you do very well, Lucas, in your Bloomberg newsletter and The city with Matt Belloni, you follow the paradigm shifts in Hollywood. For example, you recently published a great newsletter about how major Hollywood studios are at a crossroads when it comes to their business models, and I think you were actually going to save that for last. But I wanted to tell you about another paradigm shift that really fascinates me when it comes to Hollywood blockbusters. In the 1990s, as I just said in my talk, I think a lot of people would be surprised to go back and see how little sequels dominated the box office. But around the year 2000, and for much of the last 20 years, we lived through the era of the cinematic universe and the multiple sequel factory. If you look at the 2019 box office, for example, last year, before the pandemic, there were two Marvel movies, Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Star Wars: Episode IX.

It's all Disney and numbers. And for a while it really seemed like it might last, if not forever, because nothing lasts forever, at least something close to forever. But now you look at Disney's struggles, you look at Marvel's struggles, you look at the fact that last year was the year of Barbenheimer (two original films), that in 2024, [one of] the greatest films [is] Dunes 2, which is a sequel. There's a number, but it's also like a prestige film. It's a film by Denis Villeneuve. It's more like THE Godfather 2 for science fiction. The other biggest films of the year are Wonka, Bob Marley: A love, mean girls musical comedy, Migration, The beekeeper, Anyone but you. And so I feel like something has changed. This is my big conclusion. Before I throw it at you and ask you to tell the story of how we got here, how would you describe this thing I'm talking about, at this time? What would you call the last 20 years of the Hollywood formula?

Luke Shaw: The age of the franchise, I think. You probably used the correct terminology, namely cinematic universe. You go back, and there have been sequels as long as there has been Hollywood. You create something, and it works, and any sane capitalist wants to do it again. But before, we reserved sequels for really big films, and we didn't do too much with them. There were aftereffects Jaws Or Star Wars Or Indiana Jones or any of these films. But you're right, throughout the '80s and '90s, most of the biggest movies, a lot of them were based on books, but you didn't see a parade of sequels.

I don't know if it was at the end of that era. It feels like we're in a moment of transition, but I think it's important to recognize that it was March, and therefore most of the biggest films of the year, Dunes 2 is the first really big one. The Marley biopic, unless the movie business has a truly terrible year, the Marley biopic will not make the top 10 films this year. And the biggest expected films of the year remain above all sequels and comic books. You have a Despicable Me 4. You raised The city. OK, let's review the top 10 box office draft picks. I won't do them all. I went there first. I have chosen Despicable Me 4. There is a four. I think Matt then chose Deadpool 2. That makes two. I chose the continuation of Joker.

He took Wicked, which is a bit of a curveball, but you still have these sequels and comic book movies. But you're right: this era where comic books seem to be the dominant form of cinematic pop culture is coming to an end. This doesn't mean that comic book movies can't work, nor that they still won't be among the greatest films, but they aren't as monolithic as they used to be. And I have to admit, I don't really know why it's anything other than tastes being cyclical. And you can see that some of the most popular new comic book movies of the last five years went against the traditional comic book movie. You had dead Pool, which was the satirical and ironic take on a send-up of the Disney films. You had Jokerwhich is as dark a comic book movie as you can imagine.

Thompson: Yeah. This reminds me a little of the fact that I remember when the superhero era was really taking off, some people compared it to the western era. And if you think about westerns, there are a few, Midi top Or Researcherswhich are classic John Wayne style films, but there are others like Flaming Saddles, which are not classic westerns at all. It’s such a send-off. And so once a genre becomes mainstream, as mainstream as superheroes have become, you're playing against type. You're using the fact that people have certain expectations of gender and you're playing against that. If you're still not sure whether the franchise era is coming to an end, I think you'll agree that the franchise era, at least as we've been talking about it, has begun. It didn't exist in 1996. It didn't exist in 1998 either. Something happened at the turn of the century. So I would like you to help me tell this story. If we were to tell the story of the rise of the all-out sequel in Hollywood, where would you start?

Shaw: I thought about it and my initial instinct was to choose 2008, because 2008 is the year when the first Iron Man The film was released, which really launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. It was one of the 10 biggest films of the year: not one or two, but really, really popular and set the template for Marvel's takeover of pop culture over the next 15 years. You have a pithy, wacky superhero who makes jokes but is ultimately trying to save the world, and it's just a lighter form of a comic book movie. And it stood in stark contrast to the biggest film of 2008, which was The black Knightwhich I think ushered in its own wave of the DC cinematic universe, [which] was this never-ending quest to replicate Christopher Nolan's Batman films, and Zack Snyder and other directors failed to do it as successfully as Chris Nolan.

Those movies always did well, but it created these parallel lines of the Marvel movies and the DC movies, and I should check, but I guess every year from 2010 to 2020 you had at least three or four Marvel movies and DC. among the five, six or seven highest-grossing films in the world. In theory, we could go back further. I was looking, and in 2003, which is the year when THE The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King won the Academy Award for Best Picture; it was also, I believe, the highest-grossing film of the year. Most of the big films of that year were sequels. You had the beginning of Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. You had a sequel to The matrixyou had a sequel to Terminatorand you had a sequel to X-Men. I just had a lot of following.

They were even smaller. There weren't many comics, but you saw this move toward franchises. But I think 2008 is probably the fulcrum, just because when you think about the modern cinema era, it's all about comic books.

This excerpt has been edited for clarity. Listen to the rest of the episode here and follow it Pure English food on Spotify.

