Jon Stewart calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'bridge troll'





Jon Stewart called Marjorie Taylor Greene a “bridge troll,” mocking the Georgia representative over her recent stunt during the State of the Union address. President Joe Biden addressed Congress on Thursday, with Greene showing up wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat. The 49-year-old is a longtime Trump ally, supporting the former president's claims of election fraud in 2020 and attempting to impeach Biden. From left: Jon Stewart performs at the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit on November 6, 2023 in New York; and Marjorie Taylor Greene screams in her MAGA cap at SOTU…

Stewart shared a clip of Biden approaching the podium at the Capitol during Monday night's episode The daily show. The 81-year-old was surrounded on all sides by senators, including Greene in her MAGA headgear, matching red blazer and “Biden Border Crisis” pin. “And so, Biden walked into the House, walking through our divided Congress and barely, barely, passing the bridge troll guarding the podium,” Stewart said, as the camera zoomed in on Greene. News week has contacted Jon Stewart and Marjorie Taylor Greene for comment via email. The context Greene was threatened with withdrawal from the State of the Union address because of the MAGA hat, but refused to remove the cap following a warning from the Sergeant at Arms. Congress does not have a strict dress code, although head coverings of any type were banned on the floor until 2019. However, House rules state that government premises should not be used for carry out “a campaign or political activities”. Greene also wore a badge depicting the face of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant. The Republican criticized Biden's border policies, urging the president to “say his name” — meaning Riley — during the speech. This is the second time that The daily show denounced Greene this week over her appearance at the State of the Union address. The talk show shared a photo of the Georgia Republican's outfit on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, comparing his outfit to the staff uniform of the TGI Fridays restaurant chain. “When you're a waitress at KKK Fridays,” the image's caption reads, drawing comparisons to the restaurant chain's red uniforms adorned with insignia. However, the post sparked backlash, with users accusing The daily show to indirectly mock Riley's death with the jibe. Greene is a longtime Trump supporter. The politician celebrated a “bloodbath” at the Republican National Convention on Thursday after Trump's allies took over the event, reportedly leading to major staff cuts. “MAGA now controls the Republican Party!!” Greene said on X. In February, she accused Democrats of trying to give Trump the “death penalty.” His comments follow the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The 47-year-old was serving a sentence for fraud in an Arctic prison when he died, with Putin's opponents saying Navalny's imprisonment and death were politically motivated. Greene said Democrats could do the same with Trump, comparing the real estate mogul's legal struggles to the accusations against Navalny. The representative also previously supported the 77-year-old's allegations of corruption during the 2020 general election and faced disqualification, along with several other Republican candidates. However, the Supreme Court's decision in March, which determined that Trump could not be excluded from the ballot in Colorado, also ended other ongoing eligibility disputes. Uncommon knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

