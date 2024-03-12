Actor and author Malachy McCourt dies at 92





By Leonard Greene, New York Daily News (TNS) Irish actor and global gadfly Malachy McCourt, the last surviving sibling of a family chronicled in his brother's memoir of poverty and pain, died Monday in Manhattan. He was 92 years old. His wife, Diana McCourt, confirmed his death. Even if he remained for a long time in the shadow of his brother Frank, who wrote Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiography Angelas AshesMalachy McCourt became an accomplished memoirist in his own right, producing bestselling books full of humor and wit, including one called Death Does Not Have to Be Fatal. In this book, McCourt speaks poetically about life, sharing his perspective on what would or would not happen after his last breath. I would like to attribute my behavior over the next decade of my life to my brush with death, McCourt wrote in the 2017 book, during which he described an encounter with an armed robber. But I didn't need a reason to drink like it was Paris before the war. This robbery was one of a thousand justifications, but as my friends in church basements say, there is never a reason to drink, only excuses. McCourt, the actor, regularly appeared on soap operas including All My Children and Ryans Hope, where he had a recurring role as a bartender. He was well prepared for the role. In the 1950s, he opened what was known as Manhattan's original singles bar, Malachys, on the Upper East Side. In 2006, he ran for governor of New York under the Green Party banner, losing to Democratic candidate Eliot Spitzer. In 1985, when his father died, McCourt stopped drinking. He admitted to spending many years thinking about his own death. For a while, he even cheated on him. In 2022, McCourt, then 90, entered hospice care, but was released after exceeding doctor's expectations. Every day I wake up at 91, I'm happy without a coffin on my head, he told the New York Times. McCourt, one of seven siblings, was born in Brooklyn and moved with his family to Limerick, Ireland, when he was a child. He returned to America in 1952, at the age of 20, with a $200 bill sent by his older brother, Frank, who had emigrated earlier and was working as a public school English teacher. Frank died in 2009. Malachy McCourt is survived by his wife, four children and a daughter-in-law. More: Steve Lawrence, half of popular stage duo Steve & Eydie, has died at 88 Singer and founder of acclaimed alternative rock band dies at 66 Wicked Star Tuna and Her Pet Dog Die in Boating Accident

