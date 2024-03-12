What's happening with the closed Regal Hollywood movie theater?





Question posted on Springfield Reddit: Does anyone have any idea what will happen to the Hollywood Theater building? I think it's been a year now. Rumors or news? Here's what I know, without the rumors. It is for sale for $5,950,000 and available for rental, according to the list. The 49,803-square-foot building with 14 screens does not necessarily have to be used as a movie theater, said Scott F. Harrell, the listing agent. Scott Harrell and his brother Mark Harrell are listing the property. The former Regal Hollywood Cinema in downtown Springfield screened its final film in January 2023. It's on sale for $5.95 million. (Photo by Shannon Cay) When it was built in 2008, Scott Harrell told me, it was built so that the stadium-style seating could be replaced with a single, flat floor. (Submitted by Scott F. Harrell & Associates, Inc.) “So it’s designed for an exit strategy, in case it stops being theater,” Harrell says. In terms of Springfield's zoning classification, he adds, the building, if it changed functions, could be used for a variety of purposes, such as offices, health and fitness centers, a restaurant, entertainment and maybe even a church. “We're just actively looking for the best use to complement downtown that makes economic sense for the developer and the owner,” Harrell says. To be clear, Harrell adds, there has been interest in a potential buyer continuing to use it as a movie theater. “We had interests; we just didn’t come to an agreement,” he told me. The structure was built by developer Scott Tillman. It opened as a Hollywood theater as part of the city of Springfield's $8.6 million College Station project, which also included parking and retail space. A real estate agent's photo shows the concession stand inside the Regal Hollywood movie theater in downtown Springfield. (Photo by Scott F. Harrell & Associates, Inc.) The original plan called for the two grassy areas on either side of the entrance to become a restaurant and retail space. This has never happened, at least not yet. The Regal Hollywood, 415 W. College St., suffered in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many moviegoers didn't want to go out in public in groups. This was true all over the world. A real estate agent's photo shows stadium seating inside one of the Regal Hollywood Cinema's 14 separate viewing areas. (Photo by Scott F. Harrell & Associates, Inc.) In 2022, the parent company was Cineworld Group, which declared bankruptcy. Regal Hollywood's last day was January 5, 2023. Since then, the only movie theater north of Battlefield Road in Springfield has been Moxie cinemaan independent, nonprofit theater, located at 305 S. Campbell Ave., #101. This is column #6 of Answer Man.6. The view of the defunct Hollywood Theater in downtown Springfield from a nearby parking lot, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Shannon Cay)

Steve Pokin

Steve Pokin writes the Pokin Around and The Answer Man columns for the Springfield Daily Citizen. He also writes on criminal justice issues. He can be contacted at [email protected]. His office line is 417-837-3661. More from Steve Pokin

