An internationally renowned street artist brings dynamism to Ormeau





Date: March 11, 2024 Category: City regeneration and development Internationally renowned street artist Dan Kitchener, “DANK”, has just completed his latest mural at 135 Ormeau Road, depicting the Ormeau Bridge at night. Known for his epic scale murals, canvas exhibitions and live painting events, Dan Kitchener has collaborated with artists such as Paul McCartney, Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue and The Prodigy and his work has been seen by millions of people over the years. The Lower Ormeau Traders Association commissioned Dan through a 'Supporting Vibrant Trading Destinations' grant, led by Belfast City Council and funded by the Department of Community Revitalization's Revitalization Program. Deputy Mayoral Councilor Ine Groogan said: “It’s fantastic to see the spotlight shined on Lower Ormeau. Recently, retailers have been hit hard by the pandemic and a much tougher economic climate. “Our Belfast Program is committed to developing a diverse and inclusive economy and the Vibrant Business Destinations Support Pilot Program aims to promote economic growth across Belfast, focusing on improving infrastructure, marketing and entertainment along the city's arteries. “It’s particularly pleasing to see this addition to our street art during Belfast 2024, our city’s biggest ever creative and cultural celebration – we’re starting to see even more beautiful artworks that are energizing the Northern Quarters , south, east and west Belfast. “This significant investment from the Department for Communities helps to strengthen Belfast’s competitiveness by helping start-ups, independent retailers, social enterprises and cultural and voluntary organizations attract greater footfall and spend. Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “My Department is committed to the regeneration of Northern Ireland's towns and villages through initiatives that promote urban renewal and the development of public spaces. We do this in collaboration with a range of partners and stakeholders, and in collaboration with the local community. With this in mind, the Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations program is designed to improve Belfast's streets, help local traders promote the regeneration and economic competitiveness of their area and enrich communities. Andrea Foye, owner of Frame of Mine and president of the Lower Ormeau Traders' Association, said: “It's fantastic to see Dan's beautiful artwork really captures the special character of Lower Ormeau – we want to grow our area as a destination, so it can retain local shoppers and encourage people from outside the area to visit. We will also develop a program of events, as well as a series of planting projects to improve the overall appearance of the neighborhood and give our community a source of pride. “With the support of Belfast City Council, we are also developing a marketing campaign to raise awareness of Lower Ormeau’s unique offering.” Artist Dan Kitchener added: “I’m delighted to be back in Belfast to create this new mural. The city always has a very welcoming energy and I love having the opportunity to connect with the local community through my work. Street art has the power to transform public spaces, spark conversations, and hopefully bring a little joy into people's daily lives. I’m excited to be a part of that here on Lower Ormeau Road. The fresco will be officially unveiled on Saturday March 16 as part of the Bas-Ormeau Spring Festival from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., including an artisan market offering crafts and gastronomy. Expressions of interest for the Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations grant pilot scheme closed in May 2023. The £475,000 initiative benefits a number of areas outside Belfast city center: Ballyhackamore, Cavehill, Cliftonville and Oldpark, Cregagh and Woodstock, Lower Ormeau and King's Square. and Cherryvalley, Twin Spires, Belmont Road and Lisburn Road. For more information on Belfast City Council's support for business, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/cityforbusiness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/News/Internationally-renowned-street-artist-brings-vibr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos