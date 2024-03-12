Story Highlights: March 12. | Culture & Leisure

In 1622, Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus, and Francis Xavier were canonized as saints by Pope Gregory XV along with Teresa of Avila, Philip Néri and Isidore the Worker.
In 1664, King Charles II of England granted his brother James, Duke of York, an area of land on the east coast of what is now North America, known as New Netherlands.
In 1864, Lieutenant General Ulysses S. Grant took command as general-in-chief of the Union armies during the Civil War.
In 1912, the Girl Guides (now Girl Scouts) of the United States were founded by Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia.
In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi and more than 70 supporters began a 240-mile march to protest the British salt tax.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his 30 fireside radio speeches, concerning the country's economic crisis.
In 1938, the Anschluss merging Austria with Nazi Germany took place as German forces crossed the border between the two countries.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman introduced the Truman Doctrine, a policy that provided military and economic aid to Greece and Turkey to prevent the spread of communism.
In 1955, legendary jazz saxophonist Charlie Bird Parker died in New York at the age of 34.
In 1968, the African island of Mauritius became independent from British rule (on this date in 1992, Mauritius became a republic).
In 1980, a Chicago jury found John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty of murdering 33 men and boys. (Gacy was sentenced to death and executed in May 1994.)
In 1987, the musical Les Misérables premiered on Broadway.
In 1993, Janet Reno was sworn in as first female attorney general of the United States. A three-day snowstorm known as the “Storm of the Century” began flooding the eastern third of the United States.
A series of bombings in Mumbai, India, killed 257 people.
In 1994, the Church of England ordained its first women priests.
In 2002, the UN Security Council approved Resolution 1397, approving the creation of a Palestinian state.
In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who had disappeared from her bedroom nine months earlier, was found alive in a suburban Salt Lake City home with two drifters.
In 2008, New York Governor Eliot Spitzer resigned two days after reports surfaced that he was a client of a prostitution ring. The Space Shuttle Endeavor has docked with the International Space Station, kicking off nearly two weeks of demanding construction work. Lance Mackey won his second consecutive Iditarod Trail sled dog race, completing the 1,100-mile journey in just 912 days.
In 2011, fifteen passengers were killed in the crash of a tour bus returning from a Connecticut casino.
In 2013, Mitch Seavey, a 53-year-old former champion, won the Iditarod to become the oldest winner of the grueling Alaskan endurance event.
In 2017, a bus crashed into people attending an early morning street festival in Haiti, killing at least 34 people.
In 2018, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said they had produced a draft report concluding that there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
In 2020, the stock market saw its biggest decline since the Black Monday crash of 1987, as economic fears linked to the coronavirus crisis intensified; the Dow Jones industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%. The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments after planning to play in empty arenas. The NHL joined the NBA in suspending play.
In 2021, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit filed by George Floyd's family following the Black man's death in police custody.
In 2022, Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1966, Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks scored his 51st goal, becoming the first NHL player to total more than 50 goals in a season.
TODAY'S FIGURE: $18 billion – losses suffered by Wall Street investors in the massive Ponzi scheme perpetuated by broker Bernie Madoff, who pleaded guilty to 11 federal crimes on this day in 2009. (Madoff died in prison in April 2021.)