Holi 2024 | From Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, here is your complete Bollywood playlist | Bollywood News





Check out our Bollywood playlist, featuring iconic tracks like “Rang Barse” and “Balam Pichkari and much more. Get ready to dance to the rhythms of the festival. Holi 2024: Top Holi songs to rock the festival, Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari and more (Credits: YouTube) New Delhi: As the festival of vibrant colors Holi approaches, music lovers and revelers are gearing up to immerse themselves in the infectious beats and catchy tunes of iconic Bollywood Holi songs. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, here is a list of the best Holi songs that are sure to rock your Holi 2024 celebrations and add an extra dose of joy and festivity. Holi Date 2024 Holi is a Hindu spring festival celebrated mainly in India and Nepal. Also known as the Festival of Colors, it will be celebrated this year on Monday March 25. On March 24, people will present the Holika Dahan. Holi Bollywood Songs Scroll down to check out some popular Bollywood Holi songs that will add unlimited zest to the festival of colors! 1. Holi Khele Raghuveera Awadh Me Kicking off our list is the timeless classic Holi Khele Raghuveera Awadh me which encapsulates the essence of Holi celebrations in the culturally rich town of Awadh, Uttar Pradesh. This song, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini from the film gardenis a must-have for Holi parties. 2.Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat An old one but a good one, Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat is a charming and playful Holi song where both male and female characters are played by the same actress. Its whimsical lyrics and catchy melody make it a perfect choice for adding a touch of nostalgia and fun to your Holi party, especially for kids who indulge in costume activities. 3. Soni Soni Ankhiyon Wali For those organizing a large gathering, Soni Soni Ankhiyon Wali Since Mohabbatein is an ideal choice. This melodious and fun song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is easy to hum and sets the perfect mood for dancing and rejoicing during the Holi festivities. 4. On the day of Holi, Dil Mil Jaate Hai From the iconic film Sholay, Dil mi jaate hai celebration day carries a deep message of unity and conviviality. Its upbeat beat and catchy lyrics resonate with the spirit of Holi, emphasizing the importance of celebrating and playing together as a joyful community. 5. Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Marri A modern Holi favorite, Balam Pichkari has become synonymous with Holi celebrations in recent years. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, this lively and upbeat song will have everyone grooving to its infectious beats and colorful lyrics. 6. Do me a favor, let's play Holi With its catchy rhythms and energetic atmosphere, Do me a favor, let's play Holi is a guaranteed pleasure for the public. Just a friendly reminder to keep celebrations outside to avoid any colorful mishaps inside! 7. Blood flows from the mouth From Ram Leela, Lahu Muh Lag Gaya offers a delicious fusion of sensuality and festive fervor. Its captivating melody and rhythmic composition make it a must-have in your Holi playlist, setting the stage for a lively celebration. 8.Aaj Na Chodenge Bas Humjoli Recreate the magic of Rajesh Khanna with soul Aaj Na Chodenge Bas Humjoli. This timeless Holi song is perfect for couples looking to share a dance and embrace the joyous spirit of the festival of colors together. 9. Badri Ki Dulhaniya Add a fun twist to the classic Muniya song, Badri Ki Dulhaniya brings a burst of energy and enthusiasm to your Holi party. Its lively beat and energetic beat will keep everyone on their feet and immersed in the festive festivities. 10. Rank Barsé No Holi celebration is complete without the iconic Rank Barsé sung by Amitabh Bachchan. With its traditional charm and catchy chorus, this song embodies the essence of Holi, making it a must-have addition to your Holi playlist. As you prepare to celebrate Holi 2024 with your friends and family, these best Bollywood Holi songs will definitely elevate your festive experience and create lasting memories filled with music, dance and colorful celebrations. Let the joyous festivities begin!

