Is love blind? Exploring the Netflix phenomenon

Netflix's Love is Blind challenges contestants to date without meeting in person, testing the idea that love goes beyond physical attraction. “Love is Blind” tests the theory that you can fall in love without seeing each other. Screenshot via Netflix

Reality TV shows test the limits of people's physical and mental endurance (Survivor) and seek to discover the greatest talents of our generation (American Idol). But Popular reality TV show on Netflix asks another question: is love blind?

Love is Blind tests this hypothesis by placing single contestants in groups where they date without ever seeing each other. Couples only meet after getting engaged. Over the next few weeks, they go on couples' trips, move in together, and plan a wedding. During this short time, they must decide whether or not they will say yes to their partner while at the altar.

Since its first premiere in 2020, Love is Blind has attracted a large number of viewers to Netflix. The streaming service reported that 6.3 million viewers tuned in during the first week of the season six finale. Netflix has been rolling out episodes in batches week after week, the finale

reunion episode of the upcoming season on March 13.

The show has been discussed in group chats, on social media and in classrooms across the Northeast. Elizabeth Glowacki, an assistant professor of communication studies at Northeastern University, said the show was featured in the interpersonal communications course she teaches.

My students find this interesting because we are now inundated with apps like Tinder and Hinge, she said. But until recently, there weren't spaces for people looking for deeper connections. Because people love differently, it's important that there is content that speaks to all the ways people want to find a partner.

Northeastern assistant professor Elizabeth Glowacki says you can make a connection without meeting, but it takes more than that to make a relationship work. Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

Although the premise may seem ridiculous, Steve Granelli, an associate professor of communications at Northeastern, said the way the show is organized allows people to make legitimate emotional connections. Just like a dating app, it lets you connect with someone, but only without the photos. It also allows people to engage in self-disclosure, the process of sharing things about themselves with other people that builds a relationship.

What Love is Blind did was remove the physical attraction, Granelli said. This brings us directly to social penetration theory, which is a theory of how relationships are built. This requires people to rely on the breadth and depth of topics they can connect on. By forcing yourself to talk with these people, you will inherently expand the breadth of topics you will talk about and you will find common ground. somewhere and start exploring one of these topics in depth (this is how we build relationships).