Is love blind? Exploring the Netflix phenomenon
Netflix's Love is Blind challenges contestants to date without meeting in person, testing the idea that love goes beyond physical attraction.
Reality TV shows test the limits of people's physical and mental endurance (Survivor) and seek to discover the greatest talents of our generation (American Idol). But Popular reality TV show on Netflix asks another question: is love blind?
Love is Blind tests this hypothesis by placing single contestants in groups where they date without ever seeing each other. Couples only meet after getting engaged. Over the next few weeks, they go on couples' trips, move in together, and plan a wedding. During this short time, they must decide whether or not they will say yes to their partner while at the altar.
Since its first premiere in 2020, Love is Blind has attracted a large number of viewers to Netflix. The streaming service reported that 6.3 million viewers tuned in during the first week of the season six finale. Netflix has been rolling out episodes in batches week after week, the finale
reunion episode of the upcoming season on March 13.
The show has been discussed in group chats, on social media and in classrooms across the Northeast. Elizabeth Glowacki, an assistant professor of communication studies at Northeastern University, said the show was featured in the interpersonal communications course she teaches.
My students find this interesting because we are now inundated with apps like Tinder and Hinge, she said. But until recently, there weren't spaces for people looking for deeper connections. Because people love differently, it's important that there is content that speaks to all the ways people want to find a partner.
Although the premise may seem ridiculous, Steve Granelli, an associate professor of communications at Northeastern, said the way the show is organized allows people to make legitimate emotional connections. Just like a dating app, it lets you connect with someone, but only without the photos. It also allows people to engage in self-disclosure, the process of sharing things about themselves with other people that builds a relationship.
What Love is Blind did was remove the physical attraction, Granelli said. This brings us directly to social penetration theory, which is a theory of how relationships are built. This requires people to rely on the breadth and depth of topics they can connect on. By forcing yourself to talk with these people, you will inherently expand the breadth of topics you will talk about and you will find common ground. somewhere and start exploring one of these topics in depth (this is how we build relationships).
By dating without seeing each other, Glowacki said contestants can focus on their connection beyond physical attraction, allowing them to discover if they have similar values and interests, factors that she says research, are essential to making a relationship last.
Most research suggests that birds of a feather flock together, Glowacki said. The question of similarity is so important. Physical attraction and sexual connection fade. You really need those shared activities, those shared interests, and those shared values to keep you together over time. Shows like Love is Blind are really important in highlighting that.
However, viewers of the show know that it's not always a surefire way to find love. After all, contestants Kenneth and Brittany bonded over their shared faith only to split up shortly after getting engaged due to a lack of want or desire between them. Jeramey and Laura left the groups together after discovering that they were both clean people who want to build holiday traditions, but they implode because of Jeramey's dishonesty about meeting another woman.
It's also important for couples to be able to merge their lives and test their relationship in the real world, whether it's seeing how they can manage each other's work schedules (a challenge for AD and Clay in season six) or friendships with people of the opposite sex (fans will remember an argument between Jimmy and Chelsea over this particular issue in episode 10). On the other hand, Johnny and Amy's bond only grows stronger when they meet each other's families and gain support and approval.
We see this every season of Love is Blind, Granelli said. When you're forced to bring someone else into your life and fit them into your schedule, that's a turning point that could push people more toward commitment or away from commitment.
Unfortunately, at the end of season six, only one couple says yes at the altar. During its run, Love is Blind gave birth to nine couples who are still married to this day.
So is love blind? While it's possible to make a connection without seeing someone, both parties should work to make that connection last, Glowacki said.
It depends on your priorities, she says. For some people it's really important to them to have that instant physical attraction, others are in it for a slower build. In any relationship, you really have to convince yourself to stay in the relationship. You must truly believe that your partner is great and that there is no one else like him for you.
