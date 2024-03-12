A day at Point Roberts Primary, one of Washington's smallest public schools

POINT ROBERTS On one side of the room, teacher and principal Jessie Hettinga works quietly with a kindergartner. She watches him practice counting, encouraging and challenging him throughout the lesson.

In the other room, two first graders slide Tetris-like blocks into a puzzle after finishing their math papers. A table away, paraeducator Tammy McDonald helps a second grader coat a pinecone with sticky peanut butter before dipping it in birdseed to make a bird feeder. She keeps an eye on the three preschoolers as they participate in targeted game recess “to arouse the interest and motivation of students”. A student walks around making sucking noises, pretending to vacuum the classroom with his tubular contraption.

Second grader Aletheia Brunsvik, left, dips a peanut butter pinecone into birdseed while first grader Ophelia Durflinger watches and paraeducator Tammy McDonald checks worksheets filled. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

It's a careful, and sometimes chaotic, dance between Hettinga (“Mrs. H” for the kids) and McDonald. They struggle to balance the individual instruction and group activities needed for the seven K-2 students at one of the country's smallest schools, Point Roberts Primary.

” We never get bored. Every day is different. No monotony,” McDonald said.

Everything in Point Roberts must be done differently, including education, due to its remote location from Canada, cut off by the 49th parallel. To get to “the other side,” as the locals call it, you have to cross two international borders, a boat ride or a plane ride.

For many years, Point Roberts operated without a school. The schools existed from the settlement of the Point until the 1960s. For the next three decades, students had to travel to Blaine to access American public education. The elementary school was established in 1993 after a group of parents pleaded with the state of Washington for a school for their youngest students.

Students leave the Point Roberts library and walk to their school bus in the rain. Next to them is the Point Roberts Park and Recreation District Community Center, where Point Roberts youth attended school from the 1930s to the 1960s. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

Teacher Jessie Hettinga leads students to count the number of days they have been at school to 108. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

The result today is the small classroom that Hettinga has operated for seven years with McDonald's support, where they have taught between 7 and 17 children since 2017, according to the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Until last year, they taught through third grade, but decided to move them to Blaine Elementary School, which serves all third through fifth grade students in the district.

Hettinga and McDonald created a system, supported by structure and routine, reminiscent of a historic one-room schoolhouse, but installed in a modern classroom, following a state-approved curriculum. Students of different ages mix and learn together. Expectations for older students are higher and there is more work to do, while kindergarten students have a little more opportunity to play.

“Everything is done in our classroom,” Hettinga said. “We offer small group, whole group and individualized classes.

First-grader Dakari TwoFeathers, left, and kindergartener Wren Robb, write numbers as high as they can. TwoFeathers, who is older, achieved higher numbers than the younger Robb, an example of a similar activity with different expectations for results. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

And if something can't be done in class, they rely on support from the district. Students will slip away to chat with a specialist via video or rely on online courses.

Back in class before lunch, McDonald helps students complete a craft in which they color different images of the same landscape, identifying the changing seasons.

Throughout the activity, the children go through the “Listening Station” where they attach large headphones to their little ears to follow a book adapted to their level. At another table, Hettinga works with everyone on reading aloud. Kindergarteners read in picture books and second graders read in a chapter book.

Hettinga sets aside time for each student throughout the day, allowing him to assess exactly where each student is and what type of instruction they need. The benefits are palpable. She can correct errors as they occur and provide immediate feedback.

Jessie Hettinga works with kindergarten student Kai Elliston, who counts by tens, then hundreds on a whiteboard. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

I strongly believe in ensuring that education is fit for our children,” Hettinga said. “That’s why I love our school, because we can really make sure the education is right for them.”

“The quality of my son’s education is that he is reading at a second-grade level,” said David Mallet, father of first-grader Dakari TwoFeathers. “I give Jessie a lot of credit for what she did. We have an outstanding educator who has the time to spend individual time with each child.

Community is key for Point Roberts

Hettinga and McDonald know their students well. They see them almost every day for three years and live in the same community, spread over just 6 square miles. Bonds between students, parents and staff are formed quickly.

“One of the things we really emphasize district-wide is building a school family. In this model, it’s perfect,” Hettinga said. “It’s a gift that you know your children and no one falls through the cracks.”

Even if no one is left behind, everyone knows everything that is going on, like in any small community. Where bonds can form, conflicts can also arise, forcing Hettinga to put on his “head hat”. It mitigates any discord (as in any lesson in any primary school classroom) by limiting the amount of “unstructured time” during which students are free to roam and invade students' personal bubbles. others.

Librarian Rose Momsen works with, from left, kindergarten students River Rosenau, Wren Robb and Kai Elliston, who answer questions and write autobiographies with markers and colored pencils. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

With limited amenities in the small school, Point Roberts Elementary School is connected to many other public institutions, expanding the fingers of the elementary school community even further. Every year on the last day of school, local firefighters (Whatcom County Fire District 5) drive their trucks from next door to spray hoses for children to run through in celebration. They spend their afternoons at the Point Roberts Library, browsing books and bonding with Rose Momsen, the public services assistant for youth services.

“They come to the library as part of a school visit twice a month. I know all their reading levels and I try to suggest books to them,” Momsen said. She has worked at the library for 14 years and says she enjoys connecting with children in the community.

The land on which the school is located is owned by the Point Roberts Park and Recreation District and the playground is regularly used by all the permanent or non-permanent, Canadian or American children who pass through Point Roberts. The Blaine School District recently tried, unsuccessfully, to pass a bond that would upgrade its playground and other parts of the aging school, which Hettinga sees as a benefit to the entire community.

Students swirl like tornadoes across the school playground during recess. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

A “remote and necessary” school welcomes a small group of students

School budgets are constructed on a “per student” basis, meaning that schools receive a certain amount of funding per student. However, the minimum enrollment number at Point Roberts does not cover the costs of keeping the lights on and teachers employed.

When the school was established, it received the state's “remote and necessary” designation due to its remote location, distance from the nearest American public school, low enrollment and d other factors. Each year, the state allocates additional funds for personnel and MSOC (materials, supplies and operating costs), said Katy Payne, OSPI executive director of communications.

It is one of eight schools in Washington state to carry this designation, including Beach Elementary in the Ferndale School District on Lummi Island.

Nearly 2,000 people were counted in the 2020 census. Of these, the census estimates that around 60 people are between the ages of 5 and 9, but very few of this cohort attend Point Roberts Primary School.

Hettinga said many families are already “independent” and choosing to homeschool their children, while enjoying the beauty, simplicity and safety that Point Roberts has to offer.

Other families, including his, send their children across the border to attend Canadian schools. Hettinga and her family chose to move to Point to send her son to a hockey academy and her daughter to a gymnastics academy just across the border.

His eldest son, on the other hand, was one of many who attended Blaine schools, making a daily 50-mile round trip across four international borders.

Hailey Hoffman is a CDN visual journalist; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 103.